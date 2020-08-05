Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi prepares for his most important game after over seventeen years of coaching in Zambia.

FAZ Super Division leaders Napsa, on 48 points, are on the verge of their debut league title and must beat fourth placed Forest Rangers this Thursday away at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe to attain that feat.

Standing in Napsa’s way are second placed Nkana who have 47 points and a no-show Nakambala Leopards on Thursday across the road at Nkana Stadium will see the latter steal the crown from under Fathi’s nose should his team falter at neighbouring Arthur Davies.

Forest, like defending champions and third positioned Zesco United who host Red Arrows in Ndola, can only touch 49 points with victories at the end of business on August 6.

“I think it a very important game for me personally, and for the club,” the Egyptian-born Fathi said.

“For me, it will be my first title in Zambia and also for me to complete the job since I joined in 2018 and I saved them from relegation and the following year, here we are fighting for the championship, it is a big achievement for the club.

“I look at myself, I feel satisfied with what I have achieved over the last two years.

“It is a very important game, we have to take this game seriously, it is the game that will change our lives and motivate us because we need to play continental and achieve our dreams so we will work very hard for it.”

The first leg meeting at home in Lusaka ended 0-0 and Forest come into the match after losing 2-1 at the same venue on Monday to Power Dynamos, so the pressure is on Tennant Chilumba break Fathi’s heart tomorrow.