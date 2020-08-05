Police in Lusaka has officially charged and arrested Howard Situmba of Lusaka for masquerading as a lawyer in the case bordering on contentions over the Ultimate Insurance ownership.

Mr. Situmba has been charged with the offence of pretending to be a Legal practitioner.

Mr. Situmba has been jointly charged with Charles Siamutwa, a lawyer of Messrs Charles Siamutwa Legal Practitioners for the offence of Giving False Information to a Public Officer.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed this to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

It is alleged that in 2019, Mr. Howard Situmba and Mr. Charles Siamutwa willfully pretended to be qualified to act as an Advocate of Messrs Imasiku and Company during the execution of a “Consent Judgement on the contention over the ownership of Ultimate Insurance Company.

The said “Consent Judgement” was prepared by Charles Siamutwa and filed in the High Court.

This was done without the knowledge of Lusaka Businessman Chanda Katotobwe, a plaintiff who claims to be the rightful owner of Ultimate Insurance.

The suspects have since been released on police Bond awaiting to appear in court.

On the other hand three Marshlands Consortium Limited directors are already facing charges of forgery and uttering false documents over the ownership of Ultimate Insurance Company and appearing before the Magistrate Court.