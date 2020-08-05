President Edgar Lungu has donated $32,000 to the Nkana supporters group to be used in off-setting the money owed to former club striker Walter Bwalya.

Nkana Midlands Bureau patron Chileshe Kandeta has confirmed by phone and in a statement that he received the funds from President Lungu’s aides together with bureau Secretary Dalitso Banda and treasury representative Priscilla Katongo Witika.

Nkana, who are in the race to win the 2019/20 Super Division delayed to pay the first installment on June 16 as prescribed by the FAZ player status committee.

“His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, The President of the Republic of Zambia and Patron of the Football Association of Zambia, has swiftly responded to an appeal for assistance and has given the Nkana Midlands Bureau US$32, 000 or approximately K585, 000,” Kandeta stated.

There were concerns that Nkana could be docked points for delaying to honour the debt settlement plan agreement with Bwalya.

“The funds will be used to off-set the entire outstanding dues owed by Nkana Football Club to Walter Bwalya, a former player, and for investment in sustainability programmes for the Nkana Midlands Bureau,” he said.

“As Nkana supporters, we are very very grateful to the Republican President for coming to the rescue of Zambia’s biggest and most popular sports team, Nkana Football Club. Twatotela bakateka wesu, Lesa amipaale.”

Second placed Nkana have 47 points, one behind leaders Napsa Star who will face Forest Rangers in their final match on Thursday.

Nkana are almost guaranteed to finish on 50 points with reports that their last opponents Nakambala Leopards have forfeited their remaining league games due to Covid-19 concerns.