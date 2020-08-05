9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Walter Bwalya Hopes Nkana Don’t Get Docked Points Over Pay Dispute

By sports
Congolese striker Walter Bwalya says he doesn’t wish to see his old club Nkana docked three points for delaying to pay the reported $32,000 owed to him in salary and sign-on fee arrears.

Nkana, who are in the race to win the 2019/20 Super Division title, delayed to pay the first installment on June 16 as prescribed by the FAZ player status committee.

In a phone interview, El Gouna striker Bwalya said the issue of whether or not Nkana should be docked points was beyond him.

“I want to clarify; it is not me to request that Nkana be docked points. I don’t even have powers to stop the ruling that came out,” Bwalya said.

“I am sure Nkana will do their best to pay me. My wish is not to deduct Nkana points so that they fail to get the championship. My wish is for them to finish paying me and to get the championship, it will be good for them,” the ex-Nkana captain said.

“In case they fail to pay the judges have the power to make those sanctions but it is not about me,” Bwalya said.

Second placed Nkana have 47 points, one behind leaders Napsa Star who will face Forest Rangers in their final match.

Nkana are almost guaranteed to finish on 50 points with reports that their last opponents Nakambala Leopards have forfeited their remaining league games due to Covid-19 concerns.

