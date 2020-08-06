9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 6, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Chamber of Mines should put the interest of the Zambia First-ZRA Chief

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines Chamber of Mines should put the interest of the Zambia First-ZRA Chief
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says the Chamber of mines should put the interest of the country first before issuing reckless statements that injure the economic welfare of Zambians.

He described the statement that the Zambian government owes mining companies $1 billion in VAT refunds as careless, malicious, and totally false.

“You may hate the leaders of the country, you may even hate ZRA but please don’t hate Zambia, be factual” he challenged the chamber.

“Don’t make careless statements that have the potential to hurt Zambians and the country’s economy”

Speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of the Authority’s Service center, Mr Chanda regretted that the Chamber of Mines has recently issued statements that are inimical not only to the Zambian economy but to the entire citizenry.

Previous articleWhy is Dr. Chilufya’s case in Court, Judge asks ACC Investigations Officer
Next articleI have now been Certified Covid-19 Negative-Lusambo

1 COMMENT

  1. I agree. That is a statement that can only be made by an individual who supports the angry upnd party or an angry diasporan. We do not want unpatriotic people in our country. If you act like this please move to diaspora where you can be reunited with those angry toilet cleaners there. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

It’ll be very difficult to unseat PF because of the unprecedented development Countrywide-Antonio

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says it will be very difficult to unseat his...
Read more
Rural News

Government to soon fix the over 145 Km Mutanda-Mwinilunga Road in North Western Province

Chief Editor - 2
President Lungu has responded to concerns about the poor state of Mutanda/Mwinilunga road. And government says plans to reconstruct damaged sections to motorable standard have...
Read more
General News

I have now been Certified Covid-19 Negative-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 0
By Bowman Lusambo After weeks of anguish, sickness and pain, I am delighted to announce that I have now been certified Covid-19 negative. The...
Read more
Headlines

Chamber of Mines should put the interest of the Zambia First-ZRA Chief

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says the Chamber of mines should put the interest of the country first before issuing...
Read more
General News

Why is Dr. Chilufya’s case in Court, Judge asks ACC Investigations Officer

Chief Editor - 60
A witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that the total assets for Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya were more than the assets that he...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

21 bodies brought in Dead due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Zambia has recorded a total of twenty-three COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24hrs. Out of the 23 deaths, 21 were brought in...
Read more

Grant all political parties equal space and opportunities to engage electorates-Kapeso urges Police

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Bonnie Kapeso has directed all police officers in the country to grant all political players...
Read more

Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu should preach peace ahead of next years tripartite elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 38
Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy has advised Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to preach peace ahead of next years tripartite elections and to play...
Read more

Demanding for accreditation to monitor the issuance of NRCs exercise is courting suspicions

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
GEARS Initiative Zambia says it is taken aback, dismayed by and disagrees with the position taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.