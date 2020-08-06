The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says the Chamber of mines should put the interest of the country first before issuing reckless statements that injure the economic welfare of Zambians.

He described the statement that the Zambian government owes mining companies $1 billion in VAT refunds as careless, malicious, and totally false.

“You may hate the leaders of the country, you may even hate ZRA but please don’t hate Zambia, be factual” he challenged the chamber.

“Don’t make careless statements that have the potential to hurt Zambians and the country’s economy”

Speaking on the sidelines of the official opening of the Authority’s Service center, Mr Chanda regretted that the Chamber of Mines has recently issued statements that are inimical not only to the Zambian economy but to the entire citizenry.