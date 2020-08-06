Shock and anger cloaked a dramatic end to proceedings on the closing day of the season at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on August 6 where Nkana were set to be crowned 2019/2020 league champions after just making the short trip from their Wusakile base for the coronation ceremony in Ndeke.

Nkana crossed the road to Arthur Davies just after their walkover win against no-show side Nakambala Leopards and entered the stadium in anticipation where Napsa Stars were losing 1-0 to hosts Forest Rangers in a match the visiting Lusaka side needed victory to deny the gate-crashers to their game claim to this seasons league title.

But as the final whistle was blown, and Nkana players raced down from the grandstand to be crowned champions, word went round that Forest had won their appeal of their July 18 game against Zanaco.

This forced Nkana’s coronation to be scraped after the stage was set for celebrations of an unprecedented 13th league title.

The July 18 match was abandoned when Forest reportedly had 28 Covid-19 cases in their camp and the FAZ disciplinary committee later handed Zanaco the 3 points for travelling to Ndola but receiving notification of the predicament from the hosts just four hours before kickoff.

That game will now be played this Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The decision means Nkana will now wait the outcome of the August 9 fixture to know their status.

Nkana lead the table on 50 points, Forest are second on 49 points after shuttering Napsa’s debut league dreams with that victory that saw the latter tumble from second to finish the season 4th on 48 points, tied with third placed Green Eagles.

Defending champions Zesco United have made their worst-ever finish since 2012 at number five on 47 points and miss out on continental football for the first time since 2013.

Zanaco are sixth on 43 points and have no chance of a coveted top four spot but their only duty now is to do Nkana a favour this weekend and beat Forest to deny the Ndola side their debut league title.