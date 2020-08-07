9.5 C
COVID -19 Lockdown : doctors perspective

By editor
Medical experts were asked if it is time to ease the lockdown.

Allergists were in favor of scratching it, but Dermatologists advised not to make any rash moves.Gastroenterologists had sort of a gut feeling about it, but Neurologists thought the government had a lot of nerve.

Obstetricians felt certain everyone was laboring under a misconception, while Ophthalmologists considered the idea shortsighted.

Many Pathologists yelled, “Over my dead body!” while Pediatricians said, “Oh, grow up!”

Psychiatrists thought the whole idea was madness, while Radiologists could see right through it.

Surgeons decided to wash their hands of the whole thing and pharmacists claimed it would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Plastic Surgeons opined that this proposal would “put a whole new face on the matter.

“Podiatrists thought it was a step forward, but Urologists were pissed off at the whole idea.

Anaesthesiologists thought the whole idea was a gas, and those lofty Cardiologists didn’t have the heart to say no.

In the end, the Proctologists won out, leaving the entire decision up to the assholes.

Previous articleMinister gives 7 days to Disaster Management Committee to Distribute relief food

