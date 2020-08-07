FAZ has said sorry for halting Nkana’s coronation as league champions on Thursday in Kitwe after Forest Rangers successful appeal against the awarding of points to Zanaco in their unplayed rescheduled Week 23 game.

Nkana were minutes from being crowned 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division champions on August 6 at Arthur Davies Stadium where nearest contenders, Napsa Stars, failed to usurp them from top-spot following a 1-0 away loss to coincidently Forest on the last day of the season.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the season will end this weekend after the final outcome of the game and thereafter Football House is set to host Super Division club bosses next Tuesday to plot for next season.

“And we also want to first of all apologize and take responsibility for the decision that was made,”Kashala said.

“We are not apologizing because it was a wrong decision but maybe because of the timing, the inconvenience this may have caused to other stakeholders.

“But we also appreciate that these bodies do enjoy their independence.”

Forest will now host Zanaco on August 9 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after failing to play them on July 18 reportedly after the club suffered 28 Covid-19 cases that they only announced less than four hours before kickoff at the same venue.

Nkana have 50 points while Forest has 49 points and victory in Sunday’s game against Zanaco will see instead crowned as champions.

Green Eagles finished third on 48 points, tied with Napsa who dropped from second to fourth after the loss to Forest but still qualified for next season CAF Confederation Cup together with the former.

Nkana and Forest will represent Zambia in the CAF Champions League.