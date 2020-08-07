9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 7, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Minister gives 7 days to Disaster Management Committee to Distribute relief food

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
Rural News Minister gives 7 days to Disaster Management Committee to Distribute relief food
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri has given the District Disaster Management Committee in Kasama a seven day ultimatum to complete the distribution of relief food to affected areas and not keeping the food in the warehouse.

Speaking when she paid an impromptu visit to the Kasama warehouse, Mrs Phiri said it is unfortunate that relief food was being kept in the warehouse, while people are going without food.

Mrs Phiri said Kasama is one of the places that were badly hit by floods and that it is government’s responsibility to feed all the affected people.

She said her office has continued to receive complaints about the delays in the distribution of the relief food, prompting her to check on the situation.

Mrs Phiri said government will not take kindly officers who will be frustrating government efforts by delaying to take the food to the affected people.

She called on the District Commissioner, who is the Chair of the committee to make sure the food is distributed before end of next week.

Mrs Phiri further said that her office has sent trucks to the Province to help with the transportation of the mealie meal to areas that may not be easily accessed.

And Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa said the committee commenced the distribution of the remaining mealie meal on Monday and will continue doing so until all the affected areas are reached.

Mr Kashiwa attributed the delays in the distribution process to poor road network which does not allow certain vehicles to pass.

He said with the coming of Zambia Army trucks, the exercise will be completed in time.

Mr Kashiwa however told the Minister that despite the delays, most of the critically hit areas were already serviced.

Previous articleMinister gives update on the suspected water contamination in Mtendere Compound in Lusaka

2 COMMENTS

  1. This is needed. Can this be resolved as soon as possible. We do not want it reaching our tables because such things should not reach the president. I will this afternoon arrange a conference call with relevant parties to get this sorted!

    1

  2. This is needed. Can this be resolved as soon as possible. We do not want it reaching our tables because such things should not reach the president. I will this afternoon arrange a conference call with relevant parties to get this sorted!

    Lusaka times editor can you contact me directly on Facebook. We need to discuss how appealing your website has become!

    1

  3. What disaster is there apart from laziness from the local people? This is the time people are supposed to be enjoying their produce? This is unncessary distrubiton of food to lazy bums

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 2

Minister gives 7 days to Disaster Management Committee to Distribute relief food

Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri has given the District Disaster Management Committee in Kasama...
Read more
General News

Minister gives update on the suspected water contamination in Mtendere Compound in Lusaka

Chief Editor - 1
The Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection through the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company had dispatched quality surveillance team to thoroughly...
Read more
Headlines

State Continues to Drag on Dr Chilufya’s Case as ZRA officer exonerates Minister on Shares aAcquisition

Chief Editor - 2
An official from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that there was nothing wrong with the manner in which...
Read more
Columns

COVID-19: African Banks Under Pressure to Accelerate Digital Transformation

editor - 1
The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across Africa has seen a surge in digital payments and e-commerce transactions as financial institutions scramble to offer...
Read more
Feature Politics

Ministry of Home Affairs is being insincere to stop stakeholders from monitoring NRCs Registrations-Nkombo

Chief Editor - 8
The opposition UPND says the Ministry of Home Affairs is being insincere to stop stakeholders from monitoring the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to soon fix the over 145 Km Mutanda-Mwinilunga Road in North Western Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
President Lungu has responded to concerns about the poor state of Mutanda/Mwinilunga road. And government says plans to reconstruct damaged sections to motorable standard have...
Read more

North Western Province Police Commissioner warns people disturbing the NRC exercise

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has warned people disturbing peace during the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) that they...
Read more

Agricultural prosperity forms the basis for the Socialist Party’s comprehensive development of Zambia-M’membe

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
FOOD is the result of farmers’ hard-work, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe. And Dr M'membe has pledged that under the Socialist Party government, agriculture...
Read more

Chitotela calls for a fully developed tourism product at Lumangwe Falls Heritage Site

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says he wants to see a fully developed tourism product at Lumangwe Falls Heritage Site in effort...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.