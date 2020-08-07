Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri has given the District Disaster Management Committee in Kasama a seven day ultimatum to complete the distribution of relief food to affected areas and not keeping the food in the warehouse.

Speaking when she paid an impromptu visit to the Kasama warehouse, Mrs Phiri said it is unfortunate that relief food was being kept in the warehouse, while people are going without food.

Mrs Phiri said Kasama is one of the places that were badly hit by floods and that it is government’s responsibility to feed all the affected people.

She said her office has continued to receive complaints about the delays in the distribution of the relief food, prompting her to check on the situation.

Mrs Phiri said government will not take kindly officers who will be frustrating government efforts by delaying to take the food to the affected people.

She called on the District Commissioner, who is the Chair of the committee to make sure the food is distributed before end of next week.

Mrs Phiri further said that her office has sent trucks to the Province to help with the transportation of the mealie meal to areas that may not be easily accessed.

And Kasama District Commissioner Kelly Kashiwa said the committee commenced the distribution of the remaining mealie meal on Monday and will continue doing so until all the affected areas are reached.

Mr Kashiwa attributed the delays in the distribution process to poor road network which does not allow certain vehicles to pass.

He said with the coming of Zambia Army trucks, the exercise will be completed in time.

Mr Kashiwa however told the Minister that despite the delays, most of the critically hit areas were already serviced.