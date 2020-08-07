The Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection through the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company had dispatched quality surveillance team to thoroughly investigate the source of the suspected contamination in order to institute the necessary corrective measures.

This follows the report on the suspected water contamination in Section B of Mtendere Compound in Lusaka.

Minister responsible Dr Jonas Chanda says it has preliminary been established that the suspected affected area is localized to Section B of Mtendere Compound, consisting of about 26 households.

Dr Chanda said the water supply to the affected area was isolated and the residents are being supplied with treated water using water bowsers.

He said in a statement that Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has heightened investigations in order to establish the actual source of the problem and take remedial action.

“In the meantime, I wish to appeal to the affected residents to exercise patience and cooperate with Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company as they conclude their investigations. I also wish to assure the rest of the residents of Mtendere Compound and surrounding communities that the treated water being supplied to their areas is consistently checked for quality and remains fit for consumption”, he said.

Dr Chanda says Government attaches great importance to the supply of clean treated water to all the residents in the country and will therefore endeavor to ensure that water companies enhance their quality surveillance so that the water being supplied meets the quality standards required.

“this is why Government, in line with the Vision 2030, the Seventh National Development Plan and Sustainable Development Goals which aim to provide universal access to clean and safe water and sanitation services for all by the year 2030, without leaving anyone behind has embarked on major water supply and sanitation projects namely Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project, Lusaka Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage Project and Lusaka Sanitation Project, Emergency Water Supply Improvement Project to selected Peri – Urban areas in Lusaka” he added.

He said other projects include Zambia Water Supply and Sanitation Project under Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company in Mufulira, Chingola and Chililabombwe, Kafubu Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project, Kafulafuta Water Supply System Project, Nkana Water Supply and Sanitation Project Phase II, Integrated Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Project, covering Western, Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces and Transforming Rural Livelihoods in Western Zambia Project in Western Province covering all 16 districts.

Dr Chanda said these projects are supported by Cooperating Partners in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Zambia.

He said because of these major efforts that Government is taking, there has been significant improvement in the national coverage of water supply from 65 per cent in 2014 to 72 per cent currently. There has also been significant improvement in the national coverage of sanitation services from 25 per cent in 2014 to 54 per cent at present.

Dr Chanda said with the conclusion of all these major water supply and sanitation projects, we expect that the country will be on its way to achieving universal access to water supply and sanitation by the year 2030.