Zambia State Intelligence Services Director General Samuel Nkhoma had died.
Mr Nkhoma died in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Covid-19 Isolation Unit around 03:00 Hours on Friday morning.
Close family sources have confirmed that Mr Nkhoma had been battling Covid-19 for some days and had been in ICU from Monday.
He becomes the latest high profile individual to die of Covid-19 since the pandemic was first recorded in Zambia around February which has now claimed over 170 lives.
Mr Nkhoma had been Intelligence Director General since February 2015 when he replaced Mr Martin Mwanambale who was fired by President Edgar Lungu.
Rest in peace Sir,
I pray your family finds comfort in the good Lord.
This disease has overstayed its welcome.
I just pray people start taking this disease seriously. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can pass it on to weaker members of the community.
Very sad, but the PF has generally ignored health guidance to avoid gatherings. The opening of that hump by Edgar Lungu was characterised by PF cadres ignoring all the rules just like what happened in the Chilufya case at the high court.
Real journalists will tell you how old the deceased was. MHSRIP
Ok now its getting too serious….
PF are responsible for most of the deaths and escalating spread of covid ,
They ban opposition while Inviting their followers Enmass to rallies
If we were wicked we would say let them continue with their rallies to deplete their ranks , but we are not that evil , a life is a life
MHSRIEP. Condolences to the family
HAS died or HAS died?
Which is which?
Where is the editor?
And why don’t our leaders announce their illnesses so that we pray for them? Of what use is it to only announce deaths? This treatment of disease like it’s a crime to be sick is what is killing us! It’s called Stigma! And the worst form is Self-stigma!