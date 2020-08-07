Zambia State Intelligence Services Director General Samuel Nkhoma had died.

Mr Nkhoma died in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Covid-19 Isolation Unit around 03:00 Hours on Friday morning.

Close family sources have confirmed that Mr Nkhoma had been battling Covid-19 for some days and had been in ICU from Monday.

He becomes the latest high profile individual to die of Covid-19 since the pandemic was first recorded in Zambia around February which has now claimed over 170 lives.

Mr Nkhoma had been Intelligence Director General since February 2015 when he replaced Mr Martin Mwanambale who was fired by President Edgar Lungu.