An official from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that there was nothing wrong with the manner in which Den Daas Investment Limited and Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited sold shares to Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya.

Mambwe Masungaila, Assistant Director in charge of the informal sector and medium taxpayer office audit unit for Lusaka Province, further said taxes for the transactions were paid on time.

This is in a matter in which Dr Chilufya has been charged with four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In one of the Bank accounts, it is alleged that Dr Chilufya possessed $ 200 000 which was used to purchase 6 000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, a property

suspected to be from proceeds of crime.

When the matter came up for continued trial before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale, Masungaila, said parties indicated on the agreements were Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited as transferrer and Dr Chilufya as transferee.

When asked by defence lawyer Tutwa Ngulube on who was the taxpayer to ZRA in respect of Den Daas Investment Limited, the witness said it was Den Daas Investment Limited.

The witness further said that the correct tax was paid on time for the transaction and that there was no problem on how the shares were sold.

The State Later applied that the matter be adjourned to August 24, 2020, because they only had one witness, but defence lawyer Tutwa Ngulube and Jonas Zimba complained that the proceedings were dragging at the instance of the State and requested that in the remaining agreed dates, the State prepares its witnesses.

Magistrate Mwale who agreed with the defence urged the State to ensure more witnesses are brought to court at the next pre-set dates.

The matter has since been adjourned to 24th August 2020.