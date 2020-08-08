Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has yesterday conducted an on-spot check-in Mtendere (B) compound to check progress on works to establish the extent of water contamination in the area.

Dr. Chanda has since called for a quick conclusion of water contamination investigations and release of sample results so that the affected residents are not endangered with waterborne diseases.

Dr Chanda urged the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) who are on site to quickly conclude the matter in order to also restore normal water supply to 26 affected households.

The Hon Minister thanked the water utility company for providing a bowser to facilitate for supply of safe and clean water as investigations are being done.

“I want to assure all the affected residents that the experts are doing everything possible to restore normal water supply and am happy that the Lusaka Water and Sewerage company is supplying you with clean water during this period” Dr Chanda said and further thanked residents for their patriotism to detect and report such cases to authorities as soon as they notice them.

Dr Chanda who also took time to visit and inspect the house of one of the affected residents to check on his water contamination situation urged him and other residents not to fall for social media falsehoods but assured that he will follow up the matter on sunday with area member of parliament to ensure that the matter is conclusively done.

And LWSC director for commercial services Mr Dennis Malambo told the minister that the water utility company is on the ground and has cut supply from the affected households in order to facilitate for new installations and to ensure that the contamination is stopped and said that substantial progress will be made by midday tomorrow.

Mr Malambo explained that the water source is clean but only 26 households are affected hence the tireless effort to quickly determine the cause of the contamination but also assured that residents will continue to be provided with clean and safe water in the morning, lunch time and evening until normal supply is restored.