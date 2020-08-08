9.5 C
Minister of Health bemoans the increasing number of people putting themselves on self medication and abusing antibiotics.

By Chief Editor
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has bemoaned the increasing number of people putting themselves on self medication and abusing antibiotics.

Dr Chilufya says it is sad that a lot of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are putting themselves on medication without any prescriptions from medical personnel.

He said during the routine COVID-19 updates that self-medication and late presentation to health facility is exposing patients to ill-state of health and early death.

Dr Chilufya has also regretted the reported increases in antibiotics prices and other drugs rumored to have the efficacy against to treat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He has warned that self-medication exposes consumers to the dreaded risk of developing microbial resistance, were drugs stop treating common diseases.

The Minister said Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin C and other medicines are some of the highly abused drugs.

Dr Chilufya also gave an update on the new COVID-19 cases which he said have increased to 7,486 after the country recorded 275 new cases in the last 24 hours.

He said the new cases are from the 2,034 tests conducted.

Dr Chilufya said one more COVID-19 death was recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 200.

Previous articleFAZ Says Sorry For League Coronation Confusion

