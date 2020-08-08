9.5 C
Saturday, August 8, 2020
No Retirement Decision Yet From Chamanga

Ex-Chipolopolo striker James Chamanga is uncertain about his future on the pitch after playing for Red Arrows in the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season.

Prior to the delayed conclusion of the chaotic season on Sunday, Chamanga, 40, is leading the league scorers’ chart with 16 goals.

In an interview in Ndola after Arrows’ 1-1 draw at Zesco United on Thursday, Chamanga said he is consulting his family before deciding whether to continue playing next season.

“First of all, I thank God for everything. Coming back to the league after a long time and having such a wonderful gift for me it is a blessing,” he said.

“I thank Red Arrows for supporting me and for welcoming me well to the club. People had a lot of doubts about me coming back to the league and looking at my age they talked a lot,” said Chamanga, the 2012 Africa Cup winner.

“My future is not yet decided, I need to discuss with my family and see the way forward whether they will support me again. It is very important for me to know what my family feels and how they think,” Chamanga said.

“I can’t predict the years I can play. Of course I have got the strength to go on for a long time but like have been repeating I don’t want to be celebrated alone. I want to impact on the young ones,” he said.

Chamanga also repeated that he doesn’t have ambitions to play for Zambia again.

“I have kept my stance on that one. Like I said we need to build the young ones. You know that if I play this CHAN (African Nations Championship) I will block opportunities for the young ones. I have done my part already, I didn’t go to the World Cup is unfortunate but I have won the Africa Cup so I have nothing to prove anymore in terms of national team football,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chamanga is waiting until Sunday to know if he will be the golden boot winner on the day Rodger Kola, who is three goals behind him, will lead Zanaco against Forest Rangers in the delayed match in Ndola.

