Suspected ruling Patriotic Front(PF) cadres have been accused of ransacking and destroying a makeshift stand of Mercy Chalwe, the woman famed for publicly displaying United Party for National Development (UPND) chitenge material on her Woodlands Makeshift stand

According to UPND, the incident happened yesterday afternoon when allegedly 8 Rosa buses laden with ruling PF cadres wielding machetes and other offensive weapons invaded and ransacked her makeshift stand, making it the second time PF cadres have destroyed her merchandise and erased her makeshift stand.

According to reports, Ms Chalwe accused PF Area Member of Parliament(MP) Margaret Mwanakatwe for ordering the demolishing of her stand, which is located in Lubwa ward of Woodlands Constituency after various earlier attempts to demolish her stand failed to make her stop displaying UPND regalia on her stand.

Ms Chalwe, who said that she learnt about her attack by the PF from the posts shared on social media, alleged that Ms Mwanakatwe ordered the PF Lubwa ward youth chairperson to sort her out after UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema paid her a visit, the previous day, adding that she is living in constant fear of her life, saying that there has been numerous death threats from known senior PF officials.

And asked on why the PF has continually been threatening to kill her, Ms Chalwe stated that the ruling party are not happy that she continues to display UPND regalia on her makeshift stand especially the one bearing the portrait of Mr Hichilema.

“They are wearing ECL 2021,regalia but want us to stop wearing our party regalia with a portrait of our leader HH a man we are all proud of because of his dignity

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday paid a courtesy call at her stand where she is selling vegetables to feed her family.