9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 8, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia and UK hold holds bilateral Virtual Meeting, UK pledges support

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
General News Zambia and UK hold holds bilateral Virtual Meeting, UK pledges support
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Joseph Malanji, M.P. held a virtual meeting with United Kingdom Minister of Africa Mr. James Duddridge, M.P. Mr. Malanji was accompanied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe.

During the meeting, Mr. Malanji emphasized the need to enhance cooperation between Zambia and the United Kingdom by fully utilizing opportunities presented by the Global Britain agenda and the common membership in the Commonwealth and United Nations.

Mr. Malanji reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Zambia and the United Kingdom.

He thanked the British Government for its significant support to Zambia over the years mainly in education, agriculture, health, economic development, water and sanitation, nutrition, and good governance.

Mr. Malanji bemoaned the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on countries globally but noted that the disease could be conquered with continued solidarity and cooperation.

The Minister commended the British Government for supporting various funds and initiatives aimed at assisting vulnerable countries’ response to the economic impact of the pandemic.

Mr. Malanji regretted the postponement of the 2020 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda owing to the Covid-19 pandemic but noted the importance that Zambia attaches to its membership to the organization.

And Mr. Duddridge noted the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economies and people’s lives globally and the efforts that were being made by countries to fight the disease.

Mr. Duddridge pledged the United Kingdom’s readiness to support Zambia and share information on lessons and experiences in the fight against the pandemic.

He stated that the United Kingdom was assisting Zambia with UK £110 million in aid funding, a testament to the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Minister emphasized the need for the two countries to work together to ensure mutual support on common positions and candidatures in international organizations.

Mr. Duddridge further stressed the United Kingdom’s willingness to explore investment opportunities in Zambia’s key sectors such as mining.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which was scheduled to be held in June in Rwanda was postponed to June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous articleCriminal PF continues to sacrifice Zambians for political capital
Next articleACC Suspends Investigations officer Over Testimony which exonerated Dr Chilufya’s

2 COMMENTS

  1. Excellent partnerships. The real holders of power there are willing to work with us while the ones who are mere asylum seekers and toilet cleaners say their tax is being stolen in Zambia. You are just a mere diasporan toilet cleaner and probably even exempt from paying tax and are given state benefits, yet mule ponta apa ati your taxes are used for donor aid. Yet the real high tax payers there appreciate the partnerships with us. Kz

  2. Contacted Mr Duddridge MP and expressed our reservations over discussions held with Mr Malanji the Zambian foreign affairs minister. Our main presentation anchored over good governance, freedom of expression and corruption over donations for covind-19 funds in Zambia. We have been assured of the UK stand over matters presented and that UK attaches conditionalities to the UK tax payers funds for donations.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

President Lungu receives reports from the Economic Diversification and Job Creation Cluster

President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia this week received the quarterly progress report from...
Read more
Headlines

ACC Suspends Investigations officer Over Testimony which exonerated Dr Chilufya’s

Chief Editor - 3
THE Mast Newspaper reports that the Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended investigations officer Chipampe Manda who exonerated Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya by...
Read more
General News

Zambia and UK hold holds bilateral Virtual Meeting, UK pledges support

Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Joseph Malanji, M.P. held a virtual meeting with United Kingdom Minister of Africa Mr. James Duddridge, M.P. Mr. Malanji...
Read more
Columns

Criminal PF continues to sacrifice Zambians for political capital

editor - 15
By Anthony Bwalya From her makeshift store, Mercy Chalwe used to make an honest not more than K150 per day from selling tomatoes. This is...
Read more
Feature Sports

GRANDSTAND: ZPL Clubs Must Walk The Talk

sports - 0
The World will be a very different place, the same applies with football, once, or if ever, Covid-19 blows over. Change is inevitable in these...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Opposition UPND MP Commends President Lungu for the Police Housing Project in Her Constituency

General News Chief Editor - 31
OPPOSITION United Party for National Development UPND Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament, Mirriam Choonya has commended President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front...
Read more

Chanda calls for a quick conclusion of water contamination investigations in Mutendere

General News Chief Editor - 6
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has yesterday conducted an on-spot check-in Mtendere (B) compound to check progress on works...
Read more

Transparency International Zambia to monitor the prudent management of donations for COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 2
Transparency International Zambia has commenced the implementation of a short-term project that seeks to monitor the prudent management of donations for COVID-19 in order...
Read more

Zambian in Sweden sentenced to 14 years for sleeping with his own daughters

General News Chief Editor - 58
45 year old Sraj Umar Banda from Zambia was hailed as a fantastic multicultural venture by the state-owned mining company LKAB - but at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.