Sunday, August 9, 2020
Videos and Audios

Travel 420km by road with the Khumba guy from the Copperbelt to Lusaka

By editor
  1. OMG is that what PF has been touting as development? A large part of the journey Ndola-Kapiri-Kabwe- Lusaka( till the outskirts) is SINGLE carriageway! What the heck has PF been doing. The small sections of Dual carriageway are laughable and the cost astronomic! The entire road from Copperbelt to Lusaka should be at the least a dual carriageway more than 50 years after independence.

Covid 19: Our leaders Should Stop Sending Mixed Messages

editor - 3
ZAMBIA recorded its first cases of Covid 19 on 18th March. Over the past few weeks and months a number of political leaders from...
Chitotela warns poachers of stern action following the restocking of National Parks in Kawambwa

Chief Editor - 8
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has warned poachers of stern action following the restocking of National Parks in Kawambwa District. Mr. Chitotela says officers...
I have not been arrested-Abel Ng’andu

Chief Editor - 4
Engineering Institution of Zambia Vice President Abel Ng’andu has denied media reports that he has been arrested by Anti Corruption Commission of Zambia over...
New Sweden-UNICEF partnership to support essential health services in Zambia during the COVID-19 response

Chief Editor - 0
The Swedish International Development Agency in partnership with the Government of Zambia through the Ministry of Health and UNICEF have announced a new agreement...
