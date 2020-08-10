Cabinet has at its 18th meeting today approved, in principle, to the introduction of Bills in Parliament to provide for cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes in accordance with the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961.

Cabinet has further approved the incorporation of relevant pieces of legislation aimed at domestication of the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs by the introduction of an Agency which shall designate land for cultivation and issue licences to cultivators and the definition of cannabis to provide for medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp, separately.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says the Government has identified cannabis as an economic commodity that has the potential to contribute positively to the development of the country.

She however said that currently, the legal framework to facilitate the cultivation, processing and export of medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp is inadequate.

Ms Siliya said Cabinet also approved the appointment of the full membership for the Council of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education in accordance with the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education Act, No. 19 of 2009.

She said under Section 4(2) of the Act, the Council is mandated to among other things, set minimum educational entry qualifications for persons seeking enrolment as students of the Institute, provide minimum educational qualifications for students who wish to be admitted to the legal bar, accredit law schools at private and public universities and set the criteria for accreditation and issue certificates to persons who are successful candidates in examinations conducted by the Council.

Further, Ms Siliya said cabinet also approved the appointment of a five member Valuation Surveyors Registration Board in accordance with Section 4 of the Valuation Surveyors Act, No. 34 of 1976, Chapter 207 of the Laws of Zambia.

She said the tenure of office of the members of the Valuation Surveyors Registration Board ended in December, 2019.

Ms Siliya said in a statement that one of the responsibilities of the board, is to issue practicing licenses to its members.

She said Cabinet, therefore, felt the need for the appointment of the members of the Valuation Surveyor’s Registration Board in order to effectively regulate the practice of valuation in the country.