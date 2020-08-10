9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 10, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Challenges of raising an autistic child

By staff
38 views
2
Feature Lifestyle Challenges of raising an autistic child
staff

In this episode of Studio Ken, two parents – Mainza and Len Kawanu – discuss the challenges of raising an autistic child and how they adapt to their little boy’s different needs.

 

Previous articleKamanga Congratuates Champions Nkana

2 COMMENTS

  2. There is no problem with autistic children, but problem comes when autistic becomes a party president as we are have the PF. Country being run by 14 out of 35 PF ministers. Cabinet meeting with autistic ministers, some with 3 running important provinces, and one for ministry of health.

    1

  3. Your son is normal, but differently able as we all are. There are human beings whose highlighted difference is timidity, while others it is retention of what they have been taught.

    Therefore, the normal environment belongs to him as much as it belongs to all of us.

    You have done really well; and keep going and growing as you do as a family. You have had a lot of grace from above, and there’s more grace for you as a family from there.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 2

Challenges of raising an autistic child

In this episode of Studio Ken, two parents - Mainza and Len Kawanu - discuss the challenges of raising...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kamanga Congratuates Champions Nkana

sports - 0
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has congratulated newly crowned FAZ Super Division champions Nkana and also given his side of the story on the controversial...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United Congratulate Successors Nkana

sports - 1
Outgoing FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United have congratulated Nkana for winning the 2019/20 league title. Nkana were on Sunday crowned league winners of the...
Read more
Economy

Ndola Lime Company not sold-ZCCM-IH

Chief Editor - 4
The ZCCM-IH has denied signing a memorandum of understanding Global Human Benefit Zambia Limited for the sale of a 65% stake and the...
Read more
Headlines

Cabinet Approves Introduction of Bills to Provide for Economic Processing and Exportation of Cannabis

Chief Editor - 4
Cabinet has at its 18th meeting today approved, in principle, to the introduction of Bills in Parliament to provide for cultivation, processing and exportation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

LET’S TALK MUSIC

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Chembo Liandisha aka Chembomusic is Zambian singer/songwriter and Actor with over 5 years experience in the music industry. In 2017 she released her debut...
Read more

Mampi releases “Ubepelefye” featuring Bobby East

Feature Lifestyle staff - 5
Zambian celebrated songbird Mampi releases her much anticipated music video captioned “Ubepelefye” which features XYZ Entertainment CEO Bobby East. The song was produced by KB (Killer Beats) with Visuals...
Read more

Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on ‘Savuka’

Feature Lifestyle staff - 3
Slapdee join forces with South African hit making singer, Busiswa to deliver the official video for their new track called ‘Savuka’. The song was produced by Magg 44...
Read more

Chef 187 releases highly anticipated ‘Coordinate’ music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
COORDINATE is a single off Chef 187's album BON APPETITE on which he partners with Nigerian singing sensation Skales as well as DO2dtun aka...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.