HH Donates a 37 Passenger Seat Rosa bus to Pilgrim Wesleyan Church

UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT President Hakainde Hichilema this morning fulfilled his pledge of a 37 Passenger Seat Rosa bus to Pilgrim Wesleyan Church, John Howard congregation in Lusaka’s Chawama constituency.

Lusaka District Pilgrim Wesleyan Church Overseer, Richwell Mudenda when receiving the donation said the Congregation is happy that President Hichilema has fulfilled the pledge he made during one of his visits to the church.

“I do remember mentioning the need for the Church to move and preach the word of God within our communities despite transport challenges. When President Hichilema stood up to greet the congregation, he pledged to get us a bus to help us resolve the transport problems we were facing that time. Today that pledge has come to fruition and we thank God for the donation,” said Pastor Richwell Mudenda.

Pastor Mudenda said he now believes that indeed President Hichilema was brought up in a family whose tradition is to give charity for a just cause.

“Wait patiently upon the Lord who has your destiny, we are really grateful for the genuine gesture. We really appreciate the donation. To the family of Mr. and Mrs. Hichilema, we say thank you,” he said.

And in a speech read on his behalf by UPND Religious Affairs chairperson, Pastor Kelly Mukonka, Mr. Hichilema said UPND attaches great importance to the church as it has a great role to play in politics through its Prophetic Ministry.

President Hichilema said the government should not interfere with the work of the Church but allow it to operate as a body of Christ because it has its own agenda of making a difference in this world, through the holy spirit.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema said it is more important at this moment for the Church to engage government on issues bordering on leadership, corruption, morality, economic debt, safety, and security as part of its mandate to serve the interests of the lowly in society.

“I request all Church mother bodies and their affiliates to continue demanding freedoms that will create room for sustainable justice in our beautiful land. Our thorn issue is freedom of assembly and expression, the Public Order Act (POA) and total abuse of human rights and we humbly request the church to continue standing in the gap and create a beacon of hope and guidance to the nation,” said President Hichilema.

He said the church leadership should be determined, in speaking for the voiceless and the vulnerable in society, in order to realize a safer and prosperous country.

Pastor Mukonka was accompanied by UPND Lusaka district Chairman, Savious Ndaba, Chawama Constituency chairperson, Andrew Zulu and 2021 UPND Chawama Constituency aspiring candidates, Potipher Tembo and Nchimunya Chimbulu.

  1. Some one will be bitter over this good gesture – others make pledges from stolen resources. Well deserved Pilgrim Wesleyan Church and carry on the work of our Lord as Charles Wesley did.

  3. Well done Hakainde we need more of this. Pons in politics always mix these things. It is good to give back to the community which has made you who you are. Leaders ought to be showing this example. Having said that, politicians always have a tag to whatever they do, it is like the so called “western aid” there are always hiden strings attached. The good part is that the plural politics are always good because politicians compete to perform, to give and to behave in certain manner accepteble to their employers (the electorate).

  5. Now let’s hear pathetic id!ots like KZ utter stupid!ty over this kind gesture by HH. Not forgetting that Lungu gave Nkana football club money last week…

  8. Thanks hh this is a good start and hope you will triple this in future. I am sure you can considering your net worth. This is what we like to see. Less politicking and more public service. Kz

