9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 10, 2020
type here...
General News

Minister calls for Transparency in dealing with water and sanitation matters

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Minister calls for Transparency in dealing with water and sanitation matters
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Water Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has called for close working relationship amongst all water sector players in order to improve service delivery as enshrined in the vision 2030, sustainable development goals (SDGs) as well the 7NDP.

He made the remarks Sunday morning when he, in the company of Munali MP Professor Nkandu Luo inspected the works done by the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) in the affected area.

Dr. Chanda who inspected the works on Friday last week and called for a speedy conclusion of investigations into the contamination said he is happy now that the works have finally been concluded and that the affected households will now be reconnected to a clean and safe water supply system and emphasized that more interventions to provide quality service are required to avoid an outbreak of waterborne diseases.

He said he will be moving around various compounds in Lusaka and engage with area MPs, councilors, local authorities, and water regulators to ensure that water problems are addressed effectively

“Let’s not work in silos but in an integrated manner in order to enhance universal access to clean and safe water and sanitation services,” Dr Chanda urged and said water is life hence the need for people to have uninterrupted access to the commodity.

The Minister also called for transparency in dealing with water and sanitation matters emphasizing that water is life.

And area MP, Professor Nkandu Luo bemoaned the unplanned construction which she attributed to the perpetual water problems in the area and asked Dr. Chanda to work closely with her and the local government Minister to effectively address the matter.

Meanwhile, National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) Director Mr Kelvin Chitumbo said a directive has been given not to bill the 26 affected households for the inconvenience they suffered during the water interruption.

And LWSC managing director engineer Jonathan Kampata assured the residents that water supply will be restored as soon as quality checks are concluded and called on them to report any damaged water pipes in order to avoid interruption of water supply.

Previous articleTreasury releases K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Minister calls for Transparency in dealing with water and sanitation matters

Water Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has called for close working relationship amongst all water sector...
Read more
Economy

Treasury releases K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery

Chief Editor - 0
The Treasury released K11.17 billion to finance developmental programmes and public service delivery. Out of the total amount, K1.48 billion was for transfer payments, subsidies,...
Read more
Headlines

Kampyongo warns against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into DRC

Chief Editor - 0
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned against the Smuggling of Maize from the Northern Province into the Neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Pay An Old Loan To Declared Nkana Champions

sports - 2
Zanaco have settled an age old debt to Nkana by delivering the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division crown to Wusakile following The Bankers 0-0...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Travel 420km by road with the Khumba guy from the Copperbelt to Lusaka

editor - 14
https://youtu.be/MIGNTr8eRRU
Read more

More Articles In This Category

I have not been arrested-Abel Ng’andu

General News Chief Editor - 6
Engineering Institution of Zambia Vice President Abel Ng’andu has denied media reports that he has been arrested by Anti Corruption Commission of Zambia over...
Read more

Zambia and UK hold holds bilateral Virtual Meeting, UK pledges support

General News Chief Editor - 11
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Joseph Malanji, M.P. held a virtual meeting with United Kingdom Minister of Africa Mr. James Duddridge, M.P. Mr. Malanji...
Read more

Opposition UPND MP Commends President Lungu for the Police Housing Project in Her Constituency

General News Chief Editor - 34
OPPOSITION United Party for National Development UPND Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament, Mirriam Choonya has commended President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front...
Read more

Chanda calls for a quick conclusion of water contamination investigations in Mutendere

General News Chief Editor - 6
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has yesterday conducted an on-spot check-in Mtendere (B) compound to check progress on works...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.