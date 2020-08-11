The government has called on media houses to maintain accuracy in their reporting on agricultural information to the public.

Ministry of agriculture permanent secretary Mr. Songowayo Zyambo has observed that inaccurate media reports have had a negative effect on commodity pricing which has in turn affected the production of various commodities.

Speaking when he officiated at the opening of CORTEVA sponsored workshop aimed at enhancing agricultural journalism reporting, Mr Zyambo, therefore, urged the media to consult and research thoroughly before going public with any potentially sensitive news items.

He thanked CORTEVA for organizing and sponsoring such an important workshop for media personnel and hoped that it will capacitate journalists in technical aspects of agriculture such as land preparation and good agricultural practices that farmers can adopt in producing various crops.

“it is important that as you disseminate this information, you take into account the reliability and accuracy of the information you disseminate as you know agriculture,similar to all other commodity markets is very sensitive” Mr Zyambo advised.

And speaking earlier CORTEVA managing director Mr Samson Nyendwa said Zambia’s political and financial stability motivated his company to invest in the country and urged the media to enhance the status quo.

Mr Nyendwa said farmers should therefore take advantage of the CORTEVA quality seed to enhance their produce adding that agriculture is profitable if the right thing is done.