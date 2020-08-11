Lusaka Central Constituency Member of Parliament [MP] Honourable Margaret Mwanakatwe has refuted allegations that she is behind the attacks of a UPND member’s stand, saying that for a time now, falsehoods have been peddled against her concerning a woman known as Ms Mercy Changwe, who, according to her records, is a mental patient.

Reacting to the allegation, Mrs Mwanakatwe said that Ms. Changwe has been illegally trading from an area that is not designated by the Lusaka City Council [LCC] in the Woodlands area of Lusaka and that, as an area MP, she has no authority whatsoever to stop anyone from trading on any place in her constituency.

“This power solemnly lies with the LCC and to some degree, the Police,” she said before adding that, on the contrary, she seeks to serve all the people in her constituency including those who disagree with her politically.

Honourable Mwanakatwe stated that, if anyone or indeed Ms. Changwe needs any help in respect to a trading place from her constituency, they are free to visit her office.

She disclosed that she would be most glad to engage LCC and other authorities to secure trading places for people in her constituency.

She said that Lies that she has anything to do with alleged demolition of Ms. Changwe’s makeshift stall must be treated with the utmost contempt it deserves.

The Lusaka Central MP said that she is busy attending to needs of the people in her constituency and has no time whatsoever to be engaging in activities that do not add value to the welfare of the people.

She disclosed that according to records obtained from the Courts, Mercy Changwe is a mental patient.

“On 25 March 2019, she was certified as a mental patient whose Mental Disorder Case Number is MD/14/2019/,” Honourable Mwanakatwe said.

“Anyone is free to visit the Ndola Subordinate Court to validate this”.

Honourable Mwanakatwe stated that she has the mandate to look into the affairs and wellbeing of over half a million people in her Constituency, adding that issues pertaining to one individual cannot be her preoccupation.

The Lusaka Central MP further added that she is busy working for the people and her life revolves around serving the people in her constituency.