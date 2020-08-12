9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Access to reliable communication key in Covid-19 fight-Kafwaya

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Rural News Access to reliable communication key in Covid-19 fight-Kafwaya
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government says access to reliable communication services is critical in the fight against Covid-19.
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said access to Information and Communications Technology has become even more important as citizens need reliable information on what is happening in the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Kafwaya said Zambia is facing Covid-19 challenges like many other countries and adapting to the new normal requires that people are given credible information on how to avoid spreading the virus.
He said through the use of ICTs, citizens are encouraged to reach out through the emergency Help Line to get support on Covid-19.

Mr Kafwaya was speaking on Tuesday when he commissioned the Ndoka communications tower at Ndoka Primary School in Kalabo district.

He added that the launch of Ndoka site demonstrates government’s resolve to take communication services to all parts of Zambia.

Mr. Kafwaya said from the 1, 009 towers to be constructed across the country under Phase II of the Communications Tower Project, a total of 717 towers are operational and the remaining ones will be completed by December this year.

“Today we are witnesses to the fulfilment of a promise to connect all parts of Kalabo. GRZ is walking the talk in the development of ICT infrastructure. My Ministry is committed to the provision of affordable and reliable communication services across the country in a manner that leaves no one behind,” Mr Kafwaya said.

He said government is putting in place a regulatory framework that will safeguard the infrastructure being put up adding that government has prioritized the construction of communication towers across the country because of their value to national development.

“My sincere hope that this infrastructure will be safeguarded and that it will contribute to the social and economic development of Kalabo district,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Zamtel Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga said Zamtel has been ranked as the best network in terms of quality of Service by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Zamtel Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga delivers his speech during the launch of the Ndoka communications tower in Kalabo
Zamtel Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga delivers his speech during the launch of the Ndoka communications tower in Kalabo

Mr. Kamanga said this is contained in the ZICTA’s latest report on Quality of Service (QoS) for Mobile Network Operators.

He said the telecommunication company had worked hard to improve the quality of service to its customers.
Mr. Kamanga said Zamtel was now the network with the largest footprint in the country as it continues to roll out more networks.

“So far 717 new sites have been rolled out in different parts of the country and the remaining sites are planned for completion before end of this year,” he said.

Mr Kamanga said in Kalabo district, Zamtel has added four new sites bringing the total sites in Western Province to 74 while an additional 48 sites will be added across the province before end of the year.
He said Zamtel recognizes that western Province has potential to grow in many sectors of the economy.
He said the construction of towers will help farmers and the business community to expand their portfolios.
“Zamtel has noted massive potential that Western Province has especially in the area of Rice production, tourism and fishing. The coming of infrastructure such as communication towers will help realise this potential,” Mr Kamanga said.

He also said farmers would be able to communicate with buyers of fish in larger markets such as Lusaka.
“Farmers can now receive payments for produce via Zamtel Kwacha which is convenient and secure payment option and helps reduce cash handling risks.

“This infrastructure will help create new business opportunities for the people of Ndoka and surrounding areas,” Mr Kamanga said.

And Kalabo District Commissioner Fridah Luhila said the seven towers installed in Kalabo had revolutionised communication for the people of Kalabo. Mrs. Luhila said government institutions were now able to communicate programmes easily through the use mobile phones.

“The towers have brought businesses to youths in Kalabo and was helping curb crime as the Neighbourhood Watch Groups are able to communicate easily,” she said.

Kalabo district has 83,000 people mostly living in rural parts of the district.

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya inspects the newly launched communication tower at Ndoka Primary School in Kalabo
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya inspects the newly launched communication tower at Ndoka Primary School in Kalabo

Previous articleGovernment releases the total allocated Constituency Funds as budgeted in the 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Access to reliable communication key in Covid-19 fight-Kafwaya

Government says access to reliable communication services is critical in the fight against Covid-19. Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya...
Read more
Economy

Government releases the total allocated Constituency Funds as budgeted in the 2020

Chief Editor - 0
The government has released the total allocated Constituency Development Fund as budgeted in the 2020 National budget. Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Service Should strictly adhere to their own Standard Operating Procedures-HRC

Chief Editor - 0
The Human Rights Commission is calling on the Zambia Police Service to strictly adhere to their own Standard Operating Procedures during the enforcement of...
Read more
Rural News

UPND and its leadership have no vision for Zambia and resembles PF in every aspect

Chief Editor - 14
Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo is happy with the accelerated rate at which the Zambian people have embraced his party as an...
Read more
Rural News

Kampyongo calls on all MPS from the North to rise and Defend Chief Chitimukulu from politically charged individuals

Chief Editor - 15
SHIWAN’GANDU Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has vowed to defend and protect Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala from politically charged individuals...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND and its leadership have no vision for Zambia and resembles PF in every aspect

Rural News Chief Editor - 14
Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo is happy with the accelerated rate at which the Zambian people have embraced his party as an...
Read more

Kampyongo calls on all MPS from the North to rise and Defend Chief Chitimukulu from politically charged individuals

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
SHIWAN’GANDU Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo has vowed to defend and protect Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala from politically charged individuals...
Read more

President Lungu expected to Open Parliament on Friday

Rural News Chief Editor - 24
President EDGAR LUNGU is expected to officially open the Fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly on Friday, September 11, 2020. Clerk of the National...
Read more

COVID-19 pandemic knocks off the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.