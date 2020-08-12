9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

FAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports FAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ will handle its own Covd-19 testing and monitoring next season after facing huge challenges since the July 18 restart that led to the reduction of the season from 34 to 27 weeks on August 9.

Testing and monitoring was the sole baby of government health management teams that saw massive delays that led to complaints and frustrations from teams over the pre-match verification process.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said Football House now has ten weeks to put in place the structure before the 2020/2021season kickoff on October 17.

“So going forward we hope that all the members are going to respect the health protocols because it is very clear that this Covid- 19 is not going anyway any time soon,” Kamanga said.

“If we don’t start, the league clubs are likely to have a lot of financial challenges because they have to meet the players’ salaries and of course the window for the 2020/2021 season registration has now been opened too.

“So these were some of the factors that caused us to make that decision that we should restart the league in October; now others will argue that we were only remaining with seven games and we could have played those games within a month plus five week.

“Yes, we could have done that but the challenge still is as long as we do not have a guarantee that the testing and the results will be there on time, the problems we have witnessed in the last three weeks will still continue.

“We have taken a view that lets give this process a longer period of ten weeks, and in the ten weeks, they are things we are going to do as FAZ and they are things we expect the clubs to do so that come the restart of the league in October, we are all on the same page and manage this situation seamlessly.

“For instance, on our end as FAZ, we are going to invest in the testing equipment and we are going to invest in the reagents and then through the Zambia Medical Association, whom we have already engaged, we hope that they will be able to carry out those tests in consultation with the FAZ Medical Committee so that if we have total control of the testing and results, then we shouldn’t have these problems that we have witnessed in the last three-four weeks.”

Previous articleCovid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces increase

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

FAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process

FAZ will handle its own Covd-19 testing and monitoring next season after facing huge challenges since the July 18...
Read more
Headlines

Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces increase

Chief Editor - 1
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in North-Western and Copperbelt Provinces where Ndola and Solwezi have...
Read more
Rural News

Access to reliable communication key in Covid-19 fight-Kafwaya

Chief Editor - 0
Government says access to reliable communication services is critical in the fight against Covid-19. Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said access to Information and...
Read more
Economy

Government releases the total allocated Constituency Funds as budgeted in the 2020

Chief Editor - 1
The government has released the total allocated Constituency Development Fund as budgeted in the 2020 National budget. Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Service Should strictly adhere to their own Standard Operating Procedures-HRC

Chief Editor - 0
The Human Rights Commission is calling on the Zambia Police Service to strictly adhere to their own Standard Operating Procedures during the enforcement of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mordon Malitoli Salutes Nkana League Victory

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana legend Mordon Malitoli has declared that his old club will continue dominating the FAZ Super Division for many years to come. Kalampa...
Read more

Zesco United Not Going on Shopping Spree

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United say they will not go on a rampant shopping spree as they begin to rebuild following their failure to defend the FAZ...
Read more

Zanaco FC’s Sportsmanship in Covid-19 Era Earns Them 2019/2020 Award

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have been praised for showing true sportsmanship during a challenging the Covid-19 restart to the season. The seven-time champions received the 2019/2020 seasons’ FAZ...
Read more

Kamanga Congratuates Champions Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 2
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has congratulated newly crowned FAZ Super Division champions Nkana and also given his side of the story on the controversial...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.