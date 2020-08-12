9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Economy

Government releases the total allocated Constituency Funds as budgeted in the 2020

The government has released the total allocated Constituency Development Fund as budgeted in the 2020 National budget.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the CDF budgetary allocation for 2020 is K249,600,000.

Dr Banda says this amount is meant for distribution to all the 156 Constituencies and each of the 156 Constituencies will receive a total of K1.6 million.

He said in 2018, K209,337,616 was released from the Treasury and the Ministry in turn disbursed the funds to 132 constituencies because the allocation was not adequate to cater for all the 156 Constituencies.

Dr Banda said the 24 constituencies not funded from the 2018 CDF were constituencies that had Members of Parliament who were Cabinet Ministers.

He said in 2019, given the country’s financial constraints, the Ministry of Finance released a total of K29,962,384 which was in turn disbursed to the remaining constituencies that never received the CDF in 2018.

Dr Banda said this being an inclusive Government premised on delivering development to every corner of Zambia, the Government has shown this commitment by releasing the whole amount as budgeted for to ensure that no constituency is left behind in terms of development.

He said the Members of Parliament now have an onerous task to ensure that the implementation of the earmarked projects commences as soon as the funds are in the accounts.

Dr Banda has directed all the councils that have not yet submitted the 2020 CDF projects for approval to do so immediately.

“It is the cry of the large citizenry that development should be hastened in all areas without leaving anyone behind. There is no reason to retain the funds in the Constituency Bank Accounts when there are many development challenges that need to be urgently addressed”, he added.

He has reiterated his Ministry’s commitment to ensure that the CDF allocated is used for the intended purpose in a transparent and accountable manner in accordance with the CDF Act No.11 of 2018, which prescribes the funding, management and accountability of the Fund.

