President Lungu expected to Open Parliament on Friday

By Chief Editor
President EDGAR LUNGU is expected to officially open the Fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Clerk of the National Assembly, CECILIA MBEWE, said this in a statement issued in Lusaka.

The Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, adjourned Sine die on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and resumed sitting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Parliament further adjourned its sittings last month on July 21, 2020, after some Members of Parliament and other support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

7 COMMENTS

  1. It’s fine if Parliamentarians practice safety using the recommended health guidelines under the new normal.
    Government business and the economy cannot be brought to a standstill by Covid 19
    So why is Akainde confining himself to his house? He’s a coward

    1
    2

  2. Leave him, he thinks parliament is same as opening bridge. If MPs attends ninshi fipuba, this time they will be 50 infected with corona.

    1
    1

  4. Bandit PF how much is mealie meal? Had load shedding finished? How much is fuel? How is the economy doing? Bandit PF bye 1 year to GO. Next Government need to audit budgets from 1995 to current,if corruption need to finish.

    1

  5. Bandit PF Lungu never give power to the speaker. Bandit PF how much is mealie meal? Has load shedding finished? How is the economy? Bandit lungu never give power to the speaker. Next Government need to audit budgets from 1995 to current if you need corruption to finish

    1

© Lusaka Times