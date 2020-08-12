President EDGAR LUNGU is expected to officially open the Fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Clerk of the National Assembly, CECILIA MBEWE, said this in a statement issued in Lusaka.

The Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly, adjourned Sine die on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and resumed sitting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Parliament further adjourned its sittings last month on July 21, 2020, after some Members of Parliament and other support staff tested positive for COVID-19.