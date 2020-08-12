9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Private Schools’s Move to Open Schools to Non Exam Classes is unacceptable-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
The government is unhappy that some private institutions of learning have opened their schools to non-examination classes against the Presidential directive.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the act to disobey presidential directives is unacceptable.
Dr. Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu only directed the reopening for examination classes and that non-examination classes are not supposed to open.

Speaking during the routine update in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Chilufya said 65 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 362 tests conducted.

He said one suspected Covid-19 related death of a 65-year-old female has been recorded.

Dr. Chilufya said the victim was hypertensive and had suffered a stroke.

He said very ill patients continue being seen in health facilities and have urged the public to report suspected cases of Covid-19 as early as possible.

He said 202 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,004.

And Ministry of Health Director Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga said it has been observed that some Covid-19 survivors are experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath.

Prof. Mulenga said the survivors should keep in touch with medical professionals so that they undergo rehabilitation and are helped to fully recover.

Meanwhile, Informal Sector Community Response Team Coordinator Pascal Chikumbi said the organization will work with law enforcers to ensure compliance to health measures.

Mr. Chikumbi appealed to people in buses and markets to adhere to presidential directives.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Its not like private schools have overpopulated classrooms like public schools , if a school can manage to handle all the health issues and guidelines I see no reason for this insistance on not opening schools for non examination classes. Most of these kids actually are just roaming the streets and shopping malls, even their parents have failed to tame them at their homes.

  2. Instead of condemning or demonizing Private schools, has the Health Minister tried to put himself in the shoes of Teachers in Private schools to understand how miserable their lives have become Five (5) months since schools were closed? How are these people paying their Rentals or buying food since Private schools don’t have the money to pay them? What is unacceptable is having a government that can’t work out a Social Cash transfer for families negatively impacted by COVID! This is the reason why Leaders should not have special privileges for them to feel what the ordinary citizens feel on the ground!

  Instead of condemning or demonizing Private schools, has the Health Minister tried to put himself in the shoes of Teachers in Private schools to understand how miserable their lives have become Five (5) months since schools were closed? How are these people paying their Rentals or buying food since Private schools don't have the money to pay them? What is unacceptable is having a government that can't work out a Social Cash transfer for families negatively impacted by COVID! This is the reason why Leaders should not have special privileges for them to feel what the ordinary citizens feel on the ground!

