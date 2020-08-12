The government is unhappy that some private institutions of learning have opened their schools to non-examination classes against the Presidential directive.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the act to disobey presidential directives is unacceptable.

Dr. Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu only directed the reopening for examination classes and that non-examination classes are not supposed to open.

Speaking during the routine update in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Chilufya said 65 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 362 tests conducted.

He said one suspected Covid-19 related death of a 65-year-old female has been recorded.

Dr. Chilufya said the victim was hypertensive and had suffered a stroke.

He said very ill patients continue being seen in health facilities and have urged the public to report suspected cases of Covid-19 as early as possible.

He said 202 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,004.

And Ministry of Health Director Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga said it has been observed that some Covid-19 survivors are experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath.

Prof. Mulenga said the survivors should keep in touch with medical professionals so that they undergo rehabilitation and are helped to fully recover.

Meanwhile, Informal Sector Community Response Team Coordinator Pascal Chikumbi said the organization will work with law enforcers to ensure compliance to health measures.

Mr. Chikumbi appealed to people in buses and markets to adhere to presidential directives.