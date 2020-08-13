Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to ensure extension officers become mobile and educate people on livestock production.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says people in Bemba land have now started keeping goats and cattle but they lack knowledge on how to take care of the animals.

Speaking when Malole Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace in Mungwi District this morning, the traditional leader complained that extension officers no longer move around farms to educate livestock farmers.

He urged authorities to compel the officers to impart knowledge on livestock production to people in Northern Province.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu joked that Bembas no longer eat cattle like they did in the 1960s, but now want to keep them for business.

And Mr. Yaluma announced that the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is in the process of giving about 15 cattle to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and several Sub Chiefs for animal production.

Mr. Yaluma, who is also Commerce Minister, said the cattle will be handed over soon so that Chiefdoms can start rearing for business.

He later donated 16 bicycles and several bags of mealie meal to Bashilubemba, the advisors to the Paramount Chief.