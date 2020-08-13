Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has described his tour of Western Province as ‘successful’ saying the government appreciates the support it continues to receive from the people.

Hon Kafwaya has been in the province to launch various government projects aimed at transforming the area.

Speaking when he concluded his tour of duty by featuring on Oblate Radio Liseli Special Programme on Wednesday evening, Hon Kafwaya said the government will continue to take development to all parts of the country.

“You may wish to know Namakau (moderator) that on Monday I launched a modern computer laboratory at Sefula School for the Visually Impaired here in Mongu. This lab also has a state of the art Braille printer which will help our learners to advance in their education. The lab was set up by my ministry through Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA),” he said.

“His Excellency President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu believes in not leaving anyone behind when it comes to national development and this government wants to include everyone. It must interest you to note that after I launched the lab, we asked a visually impaired person to type something on the computer and print it out in braille, thereafter we called a pupil who was outside and asked her to read what was printed. And it was amazing and quite moving that she read exactly what was printed out in braille. This is the development the people want.”

He said he also took time to launch another lab at Mandanga Secondary School in Mongu which was also set up by the government aimed at promoting ICT in the country.

The Minister stated that he furthermore launched a communication tower at Ndoka School in Kalomo which is a seventh tower in Kalomo District constructed by the PF Government.

“President Lungu is on record that this government wants to prioritize the construction of communication towers as this has several benefits and help us to develop our country. Western Province alone has about 74 towers and about 48 more are still under construction. This province is connected to the rest of the country and the world at large,” he added.

“I also took time to pay a courtesy call on the Barotse Royal Establishment. And Hon Ngambela and I spoke at length to discuss development in the province. And I must state here that government appreciates the support we receive from the BRE.”

He informed the listeners that he ended his tour by interacting with the public service drivers at Limulunga Bus Station and encouraged them to promote road safety in the region amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he was in the company of Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda who also encouraged the drivers against pirating and ensure that they have the full disks in their vehicles in order to avoid penalties.

“I was on oxygen support for three days because I had COVID-19. And I would not want anyone to go through what I went through. Let’s not relax on the guidelines provided by authorities as this will help us to overcome this pandemic,” he stated.