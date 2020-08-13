9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 13, 2020
type here...
Economy

Government commissions new Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy Government commissions new Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has commissioned a 5.2 million U.S dollar Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line. Tazama Pipelines Limited has spent 37 million US dollars to replace old pumps at seven stations along the Tazama pipeline, which runs from Dar-es-Salaam to Ndola.

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa and Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu commissioned the last new unit, installed at Kalonje in Lavushi-Manda district

Speaking after commissioning the pumping station, Mr Nkhuwa said the Kalonje pumping facility is an economic infrastructure that government cannot afford to neglect.

He said that is why the Ministry of Energy found it fit to invite Dr Ng’andu to appreciate how the 25 million U.S dollar loan his ministry gave TAZAMA has been utilised.

Mr Nkhuwa said TAZAMA pipe lines limited has been operating on second hand engines since it was commissioned in 1968.

And Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said he is impressed with the investment that TAZAMA has put in place.

Dr. Ng’andu noted that while the amount of money that has gone towards a replacement of pump engines is huge, the development speaks volumes as it is a good example of using resources prudently.

And TAZAMA Pipelines Limited Director Operations and Engineering Deodatus Zegge said the status of the engines had deteriorated thereby becoming a cost to repair.

Mr. Zegge said the replacement of the main engines will now improve operational performance; reduce on costs of repair and maintenance.

Earlier the Ministers made a stopover at Mulilima pigging station, in Serenje, a facility used to clean the inside of the pipeline.

During the tour TAZAMA pipelines, Limited Managing Director Davison Thawethe Informed the Ministers that TAZAMA has been carrying out routine maintenance of the facility.

He said the intelligent pigging to detect any damage to the pipeline costs TAZAMA over 2 million U.S dollar every five years

Previous articleGovernment appreciates the support it continues to receive from the people od Western Province-Kafwaya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government commissions new Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line

The government has commissioned a 5.2 million U.S dollar Pumping unit on the Tazama oil pipe line. Tazama...
Read more
Rural News

Government appreciates the support it continues to receive from the people od Western Province-Kafwaya

Chief Editor - 0
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has described his tour of Western Province as 'successful' saying the government appreciates the support it continues...
Read more
Headlines

Pardon Keith Mukata and Reconcile Zambians, YALI urges Lungu

Chief Editor - 0
The Young African Leaders Initiative – YALI – has asked President Edgar Lungu to consider extending his prerogative mercy to incercerated Chilanga lawmaker, Keith...
Read more
Headlines

K 30 Million Presidential Youth Empowerment Fund Scheme Launched

Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has said that the PF government attaches great importance to the role that Artists play in the economic development of the...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process

sports - 1
FAZ will handle its own Covd-19 testing and monitoring next season after facing huge challenges since the July 18 restart that led to the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government releases the total allocated Constituency Funds as budgeted in the 2020

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The government has released the total allocated Constituency Development Fund as budgeted in the 2020 National budget. Local Government Minister Charles Banda says the...
Read more

Zamhemp to ensure that Cannabis farmers are paid handsomely and timely-Sinkamba

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Zambian Hemp Growers and Industries Association (Zamhemp) has unpacked the association's hemp buying and selling strategy for its members when hemp cultivation, processing,...
Read more

ZRA Intercepts 4 more Trucks Smuggling goods into Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted 4 more trucks carrying assorted lotions worth over 1.7 million Kwacha. The consignments were declared at Chanida Border...
Read more

NAPSA Invests K60 Million into Three Fruit Processing Factories

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has invested a total of sixty million kwacha (K60 million) into three fruit processing factories through a short-term...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.