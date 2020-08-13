Construction of the multi-million-dollar Kafulafuta Dam on the Copperbelt has advanced, with the contractor nine months ahead of completion schedule.
The dam, once completed, will improve access to clean water in five districts and benefit about one million people.
Project Manager Paul Billima says the dam, which was to be completed in December next year, will instead be ready by January 2021.
Mr. Billima disclosed the development when Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Jonas Chanda and other senior government officials toured the modern water facility in Masaiti District this morning.
And Dr. Chanda said about one million US dollars is being spent to improve access to clean water on the Copperbelt Province alone.
He said this is in line with the vision 2030, which aims to ensure universal access to clean water supply.
Earlier, Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe noted that once completed, the project will reduce chances of outbreaks of waterborne diseases.
With no electricity in the entire Zambia, PF vission is to steal $448 million & focus ONLY on water supply sure? And they think Zambians will vote for them for this?
And yet you will hear ati puuuum from opposition and diasporans. These clowns are never happy when things are going well for Zambia because it means then that their reason for seeking asylum abroad was all in vain. So to make themselves feel better, they have decided to blame us
Can anyone see a dam here that is ahead of schedule? Do you see $449 million worth of works here? PF ku waya wayafye
Should this dam hv been built at all? The Copperbelt province is home to perennial rivers and streams which can provide water all year long? Wht’s the point of damming a river like the Kafulafuta? I just don’t get it.