Construction of the multi-million-dollar Kafulafuta Dam on the Copperbelt has advanced, with the contractor nine months ahead of completion schedule.

The dam, once completed, will improve access to clean water in five districts and benefit about one million people.

Project Manager Paul Billima says the dam, which was to be completed in December next year, will instead be ready by January 2021.

Mr. Billima disclosed the development when Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Jonas Chanda and other senior government officials toured the modern water facility in Masaiti District this morning.

And Dr. Chanda said about one million US dollars is being spent to improve access to clean water on the Copperbelt Province alone.

He said this is in line with the vision 2030, which aims to ensure universal access to clean water supply.

Earlier, Copperbelt Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe noted that once completed, the project will reduce chances of outbreaks of waterborne diseases.