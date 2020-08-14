9.5 C
Friday, August 14, 2020
Lupiya Calls For Amendment of Zambia Athletics Electoral Rules

By sports
Veteran athletics coach Charles Lupiya is proposing that the Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) introduces term limits for the president and executive committee members.

Lupiya, who identified and groomed former World champion Samuel Matete in the early 1980s, said ZAA needs constitutional reforms.

The ZAA life member said Zambia is never short of people to run the athletics governing body currently led by long serving President Elias Mpondela.

“We need to change the constitution so that other people can come in to run ZAA. If somebody has stayed for too long they become complacent and feel they are the alpha and omega,” said Lupiya from his Kitwe base.

“Like in any other organisation or in politics, two terms is enough. If someone serves for two terms they must step down and allow others to do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lupiya has asked Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga to ensure that the ZAA constitution is followed ahead of the pending 2020 elective annual general meeting.

He said Mulenga should intervene in ZAA wrangles with the same zeal he demonstrates on FAZ matters.

“We are waiting for Minister Mulenga to do something about what is happening in ZAA. It looks like ZAA is above the National Sports Council and the Minister of Sports. Even an inquiry in the operations of ZAA is needed to establish what is going on,” Lupiya said.

