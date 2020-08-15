Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has expressed grave sadness at the brutal beating of 39 year old German-based Zambian Musician Cassy Nyemba by her 60yr-old fiancé who has since died after he allegedly jumped from the 13th floor of an apartment building in which the couple lived.

Ambassador Mukwita said the violent attack against a defenseless woman has left him shell-shocked as gory details of how Nyemba escaped her attacker’s attempt to strangle her to death in her sleep around 9 Hours on Monday morning emerged.

Reports under police investigation indicate that Nyemba’s fiancé initially used a rope and tied it around her neck and began to violently squeeze it with the apparent aim to kill her.

He then used a pillow to suffocate her but failing, he attempted to reach for a knife which gave Nyemba a slight chance at escaping.

The balcony was the only available option.

Eyewitness accounts report that Nyemba jumped from the second floor or 9 meters down and lay motionless on the ground as neighbors called for an ambulance.

As the medics were attending to her, a man, later identified as Nyemba’s fiance fell down from the 13th floor of the apartment building and died instantly.

Local media reports that did not name Nyemba or her fiance’ indicating that the man apparently took his own life believing that he had caused her death.

It is not yet known what could have triggered the entire tragic episode.

Police are investigating the matter and have since called on anyone with any information that could assist with investigations to step forward.

After medical examination, it was revealed that Nyemba is three months pregnant, has had three of her ribs broken, sustained serious damage to the spinal code, lost some fingers, and suffered serious injuries around her waist.

Further medical tests are scheduled Monday next week.

Indications are that Nyemba’s recovery is likely to be long requiring assistance from family and friends.

Ambassador Mukwita said such a brutal attack on a woman happening in one of the most developed parts of the world is totally unacceptable.

He has called on the German government to do more to protect women beyond the efforts of law enforcement officials.

“Yes we appreciate the role of law enforcement but it is too late because the damage has already been inflicted”, Ambassador Mukwita said.

He added, “more intervention at public awareness, policy or legislative levels needs to be done to prevent such forms of brutality from happening”.

Hardly a month ago, another Zambian woman died but was quickly cremated without the presence of her relatives, a development that did not go down well among some friends and family members.

“As an envoy responsible for the wellbeing and welfare of Zambians here in Germany and six other countries of extra accreditation, I get concerned and deeply worried when I hear of harrowing and near-death experiences especially of women who are more vulnerable than their male counterparts”, said Ambassador Mukwita.

The Zambian senior diplomat observed that at a time when the world has made significant achievements in securing the fundamental rights of women, it is heartbreaking to hear of stories that suggest that more work beyond policing and mere accession to international human rights instruments needs to be done extending into local communities.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin Kellys Kaunda.