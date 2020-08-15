9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
FAZ Set To Release Covid-19 Relief Funds For Clubs

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that the FIFA Covid-19 relief fund has now been sent to respective member associations.

Kamanga said part of the US$1.5 million grant will be disbursed later this month.

“With regard to financial support I am glad to report that FIFA has given all the members a grant of US$1.5 million which will be paid towards end of August US$ 500, 000 and another US$ 500, 000 will be paid in January,” Kamanga said.

“Then there is US$500, 000 which is exclusive to the women’s leagues. In total there is US$500 for women and one million for everybody else.

“There will be a presentation on how this money will be allocated, I can assure you that the Super League are getting the lion’s share which is 33 per cent, National Division One will take 15 percent and the rest of the leagues who are provincial and development leagues will take 10 per cent.

“So you can see that over 70 per cent will be going back to you the stakeholders.”

