9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
type here...
Economy

Revenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Economy Revenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has recorded a 20 percent drop in revenue collections from its toll gates following the outbreak of corona virus.

NRFA Director Wallace Mumba says the agency has so far collected 7-hundred and 77 million Kwacha in toll fees from 35 tolling stations countrywide.

Mr. Mumba says this is down from the targeted 9-hundred and 52 million Kwacha in revenue collections by end of July.

He has attributed the drop-in road tolling fees to the drop-in economic activities and traffic flows.

Mr Mumba is hopeful that the situation can improve under the new normal.

He was speaking when Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu inspected operations at the Chilonga toll plaza in Mpika yesterday with Muchinga provincial Minister Malozo Sichone.

Mr. Mumba informed the ministers that Chilonga toll plaza has collected 5-million-kwacha toll fees as of December last year to date.

He noted that NRFA is pursuing an SI where it will realign the payment of toll fees by foreign truck drivers which once enforced will increase revenue collection.

Mr Mumba says there has been some form of unfair payment of toll fees by Zambian truck drivers into Congo DRC compared to what foreign truckers pay in Zambia.

And Dr. Ng’andu appreciated the investment that went into putting up the Chilonga class B toll plaza.

He is impressed that within a short space of time, the tolling station has collected 5 million kwacha, almost the amount of investment that went into putting up the facility.

Dr Ng’andu urged NRFA to continue working with smart Zambia in a bid to automate their revenue collection process.

Previous articleHigher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas
Next articleI didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

1 COMMENT

  1. Toll gates are an extortive exercise because no provision has been made for alternate, toll free roads. The drop in collection is also a significant indicator that road users will now re evaluate the necessity of movement outside of the jurisdiction of the same. As I keep saying you can not charge yourselves into prosperity…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

I didn’t Block UPND, HH Refused to Pay K4 000 for a Political Program on PASME Radio-DC

Petauke District Commissioner Mrs Velenasi Banda Moyo refuted reports that he had stopped PASME Radio from running a paid...
Read more
Economy

Revenue Collection from Toll Gates drop by 20%

Chief Editor - 1
The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has recorded a 20 percent drop in revenue collections from its toll gates following the outbreak of corona...
Read more
Economy

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

Chief Editor - 0
Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic...
Read more
Headlines

Only a limited number of Youth to Attend President Lungu’s Launch Event-Siliya

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said that only a limited number of youths have been invited to attend the launch of another Youth...
Read more
Economy

Commerce Trade and Industry Ministry to Develop Standard to Guide Sectors during the COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Higher Education Minister Challenges Youths to come up with Entrepreneurship Ideas

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has challenged youths in Kabwata to come up with entrepreneurship ideas that will contribute positively to the country’s economic...
Read more

Commerce Trade and Industry Ministry to Develop Standard to Guide Sectors during the COVID-19

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry is in the process of developing Standard Operating Procedures for selected sectors that will act as a...
Read more

Finance Minister calls for Routine Maintenance of Roads

Economy Chief Editor - 18
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has called on the Road Development Agency -RDA and National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- to adopt a culture of carrying...
Read more

The $449 million Kafulafuta Dam Project on the Copperbelt 9 months ahead of schedule

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Construction of the multi-million-dollar Kafulafuta Dam on the Copperbelt has advanced, with the contractor nine months ahead of completion schedule. The dam, once completed, will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.