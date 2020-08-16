9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 16, 2020
General News
Bishop Phiri Tells Leaders to Serve Common Interest

By Chief Editor
Newly installed Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri is warning leaders against abusing their positions.

Preaching during his installation ceremony in the Cathedral of Christ the King in Ndola on Saturday, Bishop Phiri told a gathering that included President Edgar Lungu that people should not take up leadership with the aim of satisfying their personal interest.

“Let us be humble even as we serve. And I always warn. Your Excellency (President Lungu), all those, who have public offices, when we are serving, let’s be mindful all the time that we are acting on behalf of God,” preached Bishop Phiri.

“I don’t know here on the Copperbelt but I know where I am coming from (Eastern Province) some of these office bearers are there to serve themselves and they are there in order to gain. Somebody comes from a remote place somewhere to be served they look at that person and say come tomorrow. Why should somebody come tomorrow? When you are there and you are paid for that job. You don’t want to serve or you want somebody to pay you something extra on the side so that you can do the job.”

“If I was God, I would without any hesitation remove from responsibility all such officials because they are not serving the common interest. Even in your responsibility fear God and be humble,” Bishop Phiri said as the gathering applauded.

Bishop Phiri has taken over the Copperbelt Catholic Church top position from Archbishop Alick Banda who is now in charge of Lusaka Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, Bishop Phiri has appointed Fr. Christopher Chowa as his Vicar General.

1 COMMENT

  1. True ba Bishop. We just hear Velden this, Tasila that, this one with 42 for 42, the other one 288,000 for one, toll gates for 4.5 and we dont know who benefit.

