The Ministry of General Education says it has received reports of unscrupulous individuals who are printing fake examination papers and distributing them using different platforms.

General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba says investigations are currently underway to find out the people behind the vice.

Dr. Kalumba has also advised learners not to be misled with such data, adding that the Examinations Council of Zambia -ECZ- has not printed any paper for the forthcoming exams.

He told ZNBC News in Lusaka today that such behaviour puts learners at high risk of failing exams because they may stop studying.

Dr. Kalumba has also called on anyone with information on the culprits to report to the police or the ministry.

He said it is unfortunate that people can come up with dishonest means of making money, which endangers the education system in the country.