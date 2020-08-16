9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 16, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Fake Examination papers are being printed and distributed using different platforms-Education PS

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Fake Examination papers are being printed and distributed using different platforms-Education PS
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of General Education says it has received reports of unscrupulous individuals who are printing fake examination papers and distributing them using different platforms.

General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba says investigations are currently underway to find out the people behind the vice.

Dr. Kalumba has also advised learners not to be misled with such data, adding that the Examinations Council of Zambia -ECZ- has not printed any paper for the forthcoming exams.

He told ZNBC News in Lusaka today that such behaviour puts learners at high risk of failing exams because they may stop studying.

Dr. Kalumba has also called on anyone with information on the culprits to report to the police or the ministry.

He said it is unfortunate that people can come up with dishonest means of making money, which endangers the education system in the country.

Previous articleHealth Minister threatens to ban Social Gathering after spike in non compliance with Guidelines

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Fake Examination papers are being printed and distributed using different platforms-Education PS

The Ministry of General Education says it has received reports of unscrupulous individuals who are printing fake examination papers...
Read more
Health

Health Minister threatens to ban Social Gathering after spike in non compliance with Guidelines

Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that social gatherings will be suspended if there is continued relaxation to COVID-19 health guidelines. Dr Chilufya has emphasized...
Read more
Headlines

Overpriced Contracts Irks President Lungu, says Selective Fight against Corruption needs to Stop

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has said that those who claim to fight corruption should not be selective in their approach. President Lungu said that...
Read more
Columns

Covid 19: Without Strategy Schools could remain shut indefinitely

editor - 3
By Parkie Mbozi IMAGINE a scenario where our children who have turned seven and are ready to start school (Grade 1) in 2021 unable...
Read more
Feature Sports

Larry Bwalya Pays Tribute to Ex-Club Power Dynamos

sports - 1
Midfielder Larry Bwalya has paid gratitude to ex-club Power Dynamos after joining Tanzanian champions Simba SC. The 25-year-old has left Power after five years at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bishop Phiri Tells Leaders to Serve Common Interest

General News Chief Editor - 8
Newly installed Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri is warning leaders against abusing their positions. Preaching during his installation ceremony in the Cathedral of...
Read more

39 – year old Zambian woman brutally beaten by her 60-year old fiance in Germany

General News Chief Editor - 42
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has expressed grave sadness at the brutal beating of 39 year old German-based Zambian Musician Cassy Nyemba by...
Read more

Lusambo meets Kaweche Kaunda to resolve differences

General News Chief Editor - 23
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Friday held a meeting with Kaweche Kaunda, son of First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda to “iron out some...
Read more

Zambia, Rwanda ties intact-Kigali

General News Chief Editor - 5
Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Dr Vincent Biruta says that Rwanda’s relations with Zambia remain intact despite recent utterances in court by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.