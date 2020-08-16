Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that social gatherings will be suspended if there is continued relaxation to COVID-19 health guidelines.
Dr Chilufya has emphasized the need for people to take precautions at social events. Dr. Chilufya said that people need to move away from the notion that COVID-19 only affects people in high social class.
Speaking during the routine update in Lusaka today, the Minister said the country has recorded 157 cases out of 1 069 tests in the last 24 hours.
He said no death has been recorded in the last 24-hours and that 347 patients have recovered.
And 3 Covid-19 survivors have urged the public to take seriously, the precautionary measures set by the ministry of health because the disease is deadly.
Meanwhile, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has announced the closure of its offices for 14 days due to some positive COVID-19 cases that have been recorded.
CCZ General Secretary Emmanuel Chikoya said that all staff will work virtually from home while those that have tested positive have been informed and requested to be in self-isolation for 14 days.
Reverend Chikoya has also disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
He told ZNBC news in a statement that there is no cause for alarm as all recorded positive cases are asymptomatic.
Reverend Chikoya has reiterated the call on all citizens to observe health guidelines on COVID-19 preventive measures such as masking up, ensuring at least one-meter social distancing, washing hands with soap and sanitizing.
HH Bally and UPND keep going around the country to organize unauthorised political gatherings with no social distancing and causing spikes in COVID-19. When we ban him completely and confine him to his house don’t blame us for being intolerant. The safety of our people is very important. Tell your HH to learn from my boss, my president who ensures that there are only few people at his public gatherings and he ensures they observe social distancing. Bally is trying to make politics out of this pandemic and we shall fix him soon.
You and the entire PF have been doing that since the outbreak of covid19, Its on record Mumbi Phiri was even mocking HH for not campaigning.
You shouldn’t think you`re more clever than anyone in this country and the president Lungu will not be in office forever. #Insone Ebuntu