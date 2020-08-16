Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that social gatherings will be suspended if there is continued relaxation to COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Chilufya has emphasized the need for people to take precautions at social events. Dr. Chilufya said that people need to move away from the notion that COVID-19 only affects people in high social class.

Speaking during the routine update in Lusaka today, the Minister said the country has recorded 157 cases out of 1 069 tests in the last 24 hours.

He said no death has been recorded in the last 24-hours and that 347 patients have recovered.

And 3 Covid-19 survivors have urged the public to take seriously, the precautionary measures set by the ministry of health because the disease is deadly.

Meanwhile, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has announced the closure of its offices for 14 days due to some positive COVID-19 cases that have been recorded.

CCZ General Secretary Emmanuel Chikoya said that all staff will work virtually from home while those that have tested positive have been informed and requested to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

Reverend Chikoya has also disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He told ZNBC news in a statement that there is no cause for alarm as all recorded positive cases are asymptomatic.

Reverend Chikoya has reiterated the call on all citizens to observe health guidelines on COVID-19 preventive measures such as masking up, ensuring at least one-meter social distancing, washing hands with soap and sanitizing.