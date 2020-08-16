Midfielder Larry Bwalya has paid gratitude to ex-club Power Dynamos after joining Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

The 25-year-old has left Power after five years at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on permanent deal with Simba on August 15.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my teammates, managers for all the support rendered to me throughout all the years we have worked together,” Bwalya said.

“And I would like to thank all my fans for the love and support! Wouldn’t have succeeded without you all.”

Bwalya has been one of small group of standout players at Power where he leaves with just one honour in the 2016 Charity Shield in which he scored the lone goal in the 1-0 final win over Green Buffaloes.

At Simba, Bwalya will be reunited with compatriot Clatous Chama and ex-Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck.