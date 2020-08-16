9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 16, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Larry Bwalya Pays Tribute to Ex-Club Power Dynamos

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Larry Bwalya Pays Tribute to Ex-Club Power Dynamos
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Midfielder Larry Bwalya has paid gratitude to ex-club Power Dynamos after joining Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

The 25-year-old has left Power after five years at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on permanent deal with Simba on August 15.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my teammates, managers for all the support rendered to me throughout all the years we have worked together,” Bwalya said.

“And I would like to thank all my fans for the love and support! Wouldn’t have succeeded without you all.”

Bwalya has been one of small group of standout players at Power where he leaves with just one honour in the 2016 Charity Shield in which he scored the lone goal in the 1-0 final win over Green Buffaloes.

At Simba, Bwalya will be reunited with compatriot Clatous Chama and ex-Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

Previous articleBishop Phiri Tells Leaders to Serve Common Interest

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Larry Bwalya Pays Tribute to Ex-Club Power Dynamos

Midfielder Larry Bwalya has paid gratitude to ex-club Power Dynamos after joining Tanzanian champions Simba SC. The 25-year-old has left...
Read more
General News

Bishop Phiri Tells Leaders to Serve Common Interest

Chief Editor - 3
Newly installed Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri is warning leaders against abusing their positions. Preaching during his installation ceremony in the Cathedral of...
Read more
Economy

Manda Hill Opened After being shutdown for Non functional Public Toilets

Chief Editor - 2
Manda Hill Mall has been reopened following the restoration of water supply. The Lusaka City Council closed the mall after it was discovered that it...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Launches a K470 million Youth Empowerment Fund targeting 150 000 beneficialries

Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu has launched a 470 million kwacha Multi sectoral youth empowerment programme. Speaking during the launch in Ndola yesterday, President Lungu...
Read more
Columns

President Lungu’s Full Speech at the Launch of K470 million Youth Fund

Chief Editor - 6
I am very delighted to interact with the Zambian youth who possess the energy and intuition that can unlock the country’s development potential for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FAZ Set To Release Covid-19 Relief Funds For Clubs

Feature Sports sports - 0
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has disclosed that the FIFA Covid-19 relief fund has now been sent to respective member...
Read more

Chamanga Questions Newcomers Zeal For The Big Stage

Feature Sports sports - 4
Former Zambia striker James Chamanga has charged that the current crop of players lack the ambition to play for top teams in Europe. Red Arrows...
Read more

Lupiya Calls For Amendment of Zambia Athletics Electoral Rules

Feature Sports sports - 0
Veteran athletics coach Charles Lupiya is proposing that the Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) introduces term limits for the president and executive committee members. Lupiya, who...
Read more

FAZ To Handle Its Own Covid-19 Testing Process

Feature Sports sports - 1
FAZ will handle its own Covd-19 testing and monitoring next season after facing huge challenges since the July 18 restart that led to the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.