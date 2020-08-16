Manda Hill Mall has been reopened following the restoration of water supply.

The Lusaka City Council closed the mall after it was discovered that it had no water supply, leading to closure of public toilets.

Soon after the closure, Manda Hill management worked with speed to restore water.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your patience. Please note that the water supply has been restored and the mall remains open. Enjoy your shopping,” Manda Hill has posted on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the Lusaka City Council closed down Manda Hill Mall for failing to have functional toilets.

According to a Notice, the Council has closed down the upmarket shopping mall because it did not have running water in its toilets.

An inspection by the Council also showed that the Mall did not have wash hand facilities due to the broken down water pipe which is the main water supplier at the Mall.

And suspended Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa who inspected Mall revealed that he was the one who alert Council management.

“At Manda Hill Mall all public toilets are closed and non functional. I went to the Mall Centre Management and was told by some rude attendant that toilets are closed because there is a problem with a water pipe,” he said.

“I have alerted LCC Management to visit them urgently and possibly consider reprimanding the Mall or Mall owners.”