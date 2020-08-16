9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

NAREP fires it's President Steve Nyirenda, seek Elias Chipimo's return

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
The opposition NAREP has announced that its President Steve Nyirenda has been fires from the party.

But Mr Nyirenda has rubbished his sacking declaring that he is still in charge of NAREP.

According to Party Spokesperson Frank Sichone, party’s National Executive Committee which sat on Saturday, 15th August 2020 resolved that Mr Nyirenda cease to be party President with immediate effect for bringing division in the party, failure to follow party procedures.

In a statement, Mr Sichone announced that the NEC has also suspended it’s National Chairman Jimmy Mubambwe for gross misconduct with immediate effect.

“In this regard all appointments made by Mr Nyirenda are nullified and no one is allowed to speak on behalf of the party apart from the Spokes Person, Secretary general or Acting President. We have further resolved that Mr Charles Maboshe continue as President of the party, Mr Ezra Ngulube is the Secretary general.”

He added, “We urge all members to remain calm as we deal with internal issues. We further ask former President Chipimo to come back and join us as we work towards building our party for 2021 election.”

But addressing a media briefing shortly after the was sacking, Mr Nyirenda who was flanked by Vice President Maboshe expresses ignorance about the vote of no confidence in his leadership.

He said he has never been approached by anyone in the party complaining about his style of leadership and that he will soon convene a meeting with aggrieved members to iron out differences.

