President Edgar Lungu has said that those who claim to fight corruption should not be selective in their approach. President Lungu said that corruption should be fought regardless of where it is being perpetrated.

The President wondered why those who claim to fight corruption have not raised an alarm on councils that are building markets seven times the price of building one.

The head of state said this after he was informed that in Ndola Central and Mpulungu constituencies, councils want the government to build a market shelter at a cost of over 16 million Kwacha when the same can be done at a cost of 2 Million kwacha, like in Chifubu constituency.

Mpulungu member of Parliament Freedom Sikazwe and his Bwana Mkubwa counterpart Jonas Chanda said they have opposed plans for the government to spend such monies on market shelters when it can spend less.

In response, President Lungu said such are the issues that those who are involved in the fight against corruption should help the government to deal with it.

He said it does not help to target a few individuals when suspected corruption is happening in other sectors.

The President said the genuine fight against corruption will require the vice to be addressed at every level of society.

President Lungu said corruption is bad because it makes the government spend more when it can spend less and channel resources to other things.

And Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo said the government should take a position to give contracts to the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service.

Professor Luo said the Zambia National Service has built a market shelter in Munali constituency at a far less price than what private companies are demanding in other parts of the country.

Later, President Lungu toured the newly constructed shelter at Chifubu market.

The President was impressed with Chifubu Constituency Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi for coming up with an initiative to build the market shelter.

Meanwhile, thousands of Chifubu residents lined up the streets to catch a glimpse of President Lungu as he drove past the streets.

President Lungu took the time to wave at the jubilant residents.