Sunday, August 16, 2020
President Lungu Launches a K470 million Youth Empowerment Fund targeting 150 000 beneficialries

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has launched a 470 million kwacha Multi sectoral youth empowerment programme. Speaking during the launch in Ndola yesterday, President Lungu assured young entrepreneurs of the government’s support.

President Lungu has since directed councils and the ministry of lands to avail land to young entrepreneurs saying government will listen more to young people and address their concerns.

President Lungu said he does not expect young people not to be assisted whenever they visit ministries for help. The head of state also urged youths not to be used as tools of violence. He said youths should maintain peace as the country goes to the polls in 2021.

The president directed Ministers through their ministries to start locating youths with good business ideas and support them, adding that there are a number of young people who can create jobs for others once given support.

President Lungu also said that not all young people know how to access funding for their businesses hence the need to help them.

The head of state said that going by what the youths have exhibited at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium it is clear that young people are ready to create jobs for themselves and others.

Later, President Lungu presented cheques to various youth corporatives from across the country. Other corporatives were given Higer buses and fuel tankers among others.

And speaking earlier Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmauel Mulenga said government will reach out to youths both in rural and urban areas .

He said some of the youth initiatives being been implemented are as a result of the meeting which was held between government and young people .

And Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe said President Lungu has shown commitment to attend to the needs of young people .

And representing youths Harrison Musonda thanked President Lungu for the gesture. Mr. Musonda also encouraged his fellow young people to develop the culture of paying back the loans .

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Full Speech at the Launch of K470 million Youth Fund
Next articleManda Hill Opened After being shutdown for Non functional Public Toilets

