Sunday, August 16, 2020
PROS HIT LIST: SA PSL WRAP

Here are briefs on the weekend performances of our South Africa PSL-based players.

=BLACK LEOPARDS
On Sunday, Striker Mwape Musonda scored a 20th minute opener for hosts Black Leopards in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Maritzburg United.
Musonda played the full 90 minutes for the bottom placed side.

=SUPERSPORT UNITED
Also on Sunday, Striker Gampani Lungu came off the bench in the 66th minute of fourth placed SuperSport’s 1-1 home draw against Bloemfontein Celtic .He was not on target.

=ORLANDO PIRATES
Midfielder Augustine Mulenga was an unused substitute by the 3rd placed side in Saturdays 0-0 home draw against fifth positioned Bidvest Wits.

=POLOKWANE CITY
Midfielder Salulani Phiri played the opening 63 minutes in struggling Polokwane’s 3-2 home loss to leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was in goals.

=KAIZER CHIEFS
Striker Lazarus Kambole played the full 90 minutes for Chiefs in Saturday’s victory away at Polokwane but his goal drought continues since his arrival this season from Zesco United.

=STELLENBOSCH FC
Midfielder Nathan Sinkala played the full 90 minutes for the promoted side who defeated Golden Arrows 1-0 in their mid-table clash on Saturday.

=MAMELODI SUNDOWNS
Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was not on the bench for the defending champions and second placed sides’ 1-1 away draw on Friday at Highlands Park.

