Former Secretary General of UNIP and Veteran Politician Grey Zulu has died. Mr. Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka on Sunday after a long illness.

Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti confirmed the death to ZNBC News in a statement.

Mr. Zulu served in various ministerial positions in the government of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Among the positions he held were Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of transport and works, Minister of Mines and Corporatives, Minister of Home Affairs and Defence.

And President Edgar Lungu has received the death of Mr Zulu with shock and has conveyed his message of condolence to the family.

Dr Miti says the funeral is been held at his farm number 396A Grey Zulu Road in Makeni.

Dr Miti has also advised members of the public that in the wake of the escalating COVID 19 cases, attendance to the funeral remains restricted to only close family members and selected senior government officials.