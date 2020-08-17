9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 17, 2020
Chipolopolo Likely to Defend COSAFA Cup Title in October

Chipolopolo are likely to defend their COSAFA Cup crown this October.

The regional football governing body COSAFA said in a statement on August 17 that it plans to host both the men’s and women’s senior tournament in South Africa during that period.

“The Executive Committee of the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) has approved several new initiatives, including a revised 2020 calendar for tournaments, subject to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions across the region,” COSAFA stated.

“While the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on travel and quarantine restrictions remains uncertain in the coming months, the Executive has crafted a potential blueprint for hosting competitions if conditions allow across the COSAFA region.

“The organization is also exploring the potential of hosting its flagship men’s COSAFA Cup during the October FIFA International window, while the senior COSAFA Women’s Championship has also been pencilled in for October 19-31 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Both are highly dependent on prevailing COVID-19 and travel conditions in South Africa at the time.”

Chipolopolo beat Botswana 1-0 in the 2019 final played in Durban thirteen months ago.

The development should be welcome news for Chipolopolo coach Micho to potentially test his players ahead of January’s 2021 CHAN finals in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the men’s COSAFA U20 and U17 Cups are planned for November and December in Mauritius.

However, the COSAFA Women’s U20 has been deferred to 2021 while the COSAFA Women’s U17 Cup is planned to run simultaneously with the senior women’s competition this October.

