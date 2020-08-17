Feature Lifestyle Updated: August 17, 2020 Lets Talk Music with Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak By staff August 17, 2020 38 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Lets Talk Music with Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak staff Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak from Malawi shares tips on the importance of having a team. Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - August 17, 20200Lets Talk Music with Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak from Malawi shares tips on the importance of having a team. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=equ4zy_OMMcRead more Photo Gallery President Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures Chief Editor - August 17, 2020 7 Read more Feature Politics Parliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka Chief Editor - August 17, 2020 7 We are shocked that in the face of the swelling COVID-19 cases, President Edgar Lungu and his unPatriotic Front want to reopen the National... Read more Economy Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course Chief Editor - August 17, 2020 9 Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course in line... Read more General News Grey Zulu dies at 96 Chief Editor - August 17, 2020 19 Former Secretary General of UNIP and Veteran Politician Grey Zulu has died. Mr. Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka on Sunday after... Read more More Articles In This Category Challenges of raising an autistic child Feature Lifestyle staff - August 10, 2020 10 In this episode of Studio Ken, two parents - Mainza and Len Kawanu - discuss the challenges of raising an autistic child and how... Read more LET’S TALK MUSIC Feature Lifestyle staff - August 4, 2020 0 Chembo Liandisha aka Chembomusic is Zambian singer/songwriter and Actor with over 5 years experience in the music industry. In 2017 she released her debut... Read more Mampi releases “Ubepelefye” featuring Bobby East Feature Lifestyle staff - August 4, 2020 5 Zambian celebrated songbird Mampi releases her much anticipated music video captioned “Ubepelefye” which features XYZ Entertainment CEO Bobby East. The song was produced by KB (Killer Beats) with Visuals... Read more Slap dee collaborates with South African hit maker Busiswa on ‘Savuka’ Feature Lifestyle staff - July 30, 2020 3 Slapdee join forces with South African hit making singer, Busiswa to deliver the official video for their new track called ‘Savuka’. The song was produced by Magg 44... Read more