9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 17, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Parliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka

By Chief Editor
38 views
7
Feature Politics Parliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

We are shocked that in the face of the swelling COVID-19 cases, President Edgar Lungu and his unPatriotic Front want to reopen the National Assembly just so they can resuscitate his dead Bill 10.

We are shocked in the sense that Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion to adjourn parliament sine die (indefinitely) due to the rise in COVID-19 cases which at the time were 3, 326. Our view is that cases have now doubled at 8,663 with 246 deaths and to think of resuming parliament amounts to desperation obviously for PF Bill 10 to go through.
The House has seen the death of two Member of Parliament to this deadly pandemic and many more members of staff have been found positive of COVID-19 after the adjournment.

a right -thinking person would decide to re- open parliament. Zambia is not in a constitutional crisis that it should risk lives of people over BILL 10.

Vice President Inonge Wina moved a motion to adjourn parliament sine die (indefinitely) due to the rise in COVID_19 cases which at the time were 3, 326. Our view is that cases have now doubled at 8,663 with 246 deaths and to think of resuming parliament amounts to desperation obviously for PF Bill 10 to go through.

We are appalled that the PF now wants to put at risk the lives of the over 150 members of parliament, their families and hundreds of the members of staff at the National Assembly so that they again illegally push for Bill 10.

As UPND, we are urging the Speaker and the Clerk of the National Assembly not to allow resumption of sitting in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases.

The country has already lost two members of parliament and other senior government officials while others are still admitted at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital due the pandemic.

Zambia has no constitutional crises to warrant the resumption of sitting of parliament amidst this deadly pandemic.

Previous articleGovernment’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course
Next articlePresident Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures

7 COMMENTS

  1. If there’s a Political Party with ugly members, it’s UpandDown.In future please don’t place such photos, you scare my grand children.

    1
    2

  2. For Bill 10, a big NO, but for MPs to come and pass other pending legislation,a BIGGER YES.
    Politicians are scums, earn, nay rob billions every year with no productivity. Parliament shall be abolished, each province run on its own with federal government of 5 elected positions to be responsible for foreign relations and defence. Provincial legislature allocate a small percentage of their budget to federal government to take care of above two subjects.

    1

  3. @wajimona, all politicians without exceptions are robbers, scumbugs.PF, UPND, they are all there to steal and enrich themselves at the cost of poor masses.
    These politicians are farting thugs, over eaters, big bellies, drain on national budget.

    1

  4. Status as as this morning-total cases: 9,343. Active-671. Deaths-260. RECOVERED OR DISCHARGED-8,412. Death rate 2.79%, recovery rate 90%. If people sanitise, practice social distancing and wear masks, we can live with this covid-19 under “new normal” rules. OPEN PARLIAMENT AND LET LIFE MOVE!!

    1

  5. @hoho, I totally agree with you. Parliament must be abolished and find other ways of managing the country. Chiefs must equally be done away with, they offer nothing to this country except divisions and self interest.

  6. @Wajimona…Please have respect for elders. The other day you were saying Jack and his ugly mouth then blablabla . Today you are saying Mr. Katuka is ugly and scares your children. Are there no ugly leaders in PF? Please respect leaders of all parties.

  7. Hahaha katuka of course you lazy upnd mps want parliament adjourned as you are used to getting paid for doing absolutely nothing and walking out of parliament. You are cowards who run away from debating and run to courts with useless lawyers who always lose. As for katukas looks, I have always said he looks the way hh is on the inside- evil and ugly. I know I am not the most handsome man in Zambia but katuka patali. Pa menso kwati ib0l0 yo fota

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politics

Parliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka

Chief Editor - 7
We are shocked that in the face of the swelling COVID-19 cases, President Edgar Lungu and his unPatriotic Front want to reopen the National...
Read more
Economy

Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course

Chief Editor - 6
Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course in line...
Read more
General News

Grey Zulu dies at 96

Chief Editor - 15
Former Secretary General of UNIP and Veteran Politician Grey Zulu has died. Mr. Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka on Sunday after...
Read more
Feature Sports

PROS HIT LIST: SA PSL WRAP

sports - 0
Here are briefs on the weekend performances of our South Africa PSL-based players. =BLACK LEOPARDS On Sunday, Striker Mwape Musonda scored a 20th minute opener...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NAREP fires it’s President Steve Nyirenda, seek Elias Chipimo’s return

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The opposition NAREP has announced that its President Steve Nyirenda has been fires from the party. But Mr Nyirenda has rubbished his sacking declaring that...
Read more

There is no alliance- Kalaba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Opposition Democratic Party Leader Harry Kalaba has denied assertions that he has entered into an alliance with Felix Mutati and Mulenga Fube. Mr Kalaba says...
Read more

Political Parties start Processing Applicants for the upcoming Parliamentary By Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
Political parties have started receiving applications from aspiring candidates intending to vie for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by elections. Patriotic Front -PF- Secretary General...
Read more

Issuance of National Registration Cards is not a political undertaking, Kampyongo warns Stakeholders

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has insisted that the Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) is not a political undertaking. Speaking at a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.